Technology News

BTC Crosses $30,000 Mark, ETH Joins Most Altcoins in Reeling in Hefty Profits

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,948 (roughly Rs. 24.5 lakh), after it managed to mint profits of 5.94 percent.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2023 11:08 IST
BTC Crosses $30,000 Mark, ETH Joins Most Altcoins in Reeling in Hefty Profits

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The valuation of the global crypto sector stands at $1.24 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw gains
  • Cardano, Polygon recorded profits
  • Monero saw losses

The crypto price chart on Tuesday, April 11, looked green from top to bottom reflecting profits for majority cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin touched the trading price of $29,948 (roughly Rs. 24.5 lakh) on Tuesday, after it managed to mint profits of 5.94 percent. BTC also briefly crossed the price point of $30,000 (roughly Rs. 24.5 lakh) overnight, but quickly receded to its current pricing. The sudden spike in the prices of BTC and other cryptocurrencies comes as part of the impact of rising interest rates and chaos in the banking systems in the US. In the last 24 hours, BTC rose by $1,661 (roughly Rs. 1.36 lakh).

“After trading in a tight range for about 10 days, BTC has reached its current price point for the first time since June last year, rising around seven percent in the last 24 hours. In parallel, Bitcoin is also increasingly becoming independent of traditional markets. It has been showing an increasing correlation with gold for the past few weeks,” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch told Gadgets 360.

Ether, that is set to get its Shanghai upgrade on Tuesday, minted profits of 3.66 percent. At the time of writing, the value of ETH stood at $1,923 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh), risen by $65 (roughly Rs. 5,326) in the last 24 hours.

“The market's focus remains majorly on the staked ETH withdrawals after Shanghai is implemented. Bullish sentiment surrounds ETH staking upgrades, potentially attracting new capital for rewards, but some fear a supply overhang from locked-up ETH being sold. However, not all staked ETH will be released at once. Heightened volatility in ETH prices can be expected this week as investors assess the impact,” Chaturvedi further added.

Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Ripple, Cardano, and Polygon recorded profits alongside BTC and ETH.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also grabbed a space in the profit-making side of the crypto price chart.

Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Litecoin Tron, Avalanche, and Wrapped Bitcoin also recorded gains in this upward market momentum.

The overall crypto market climbed up the valuation ladder by 4.40 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the crypto market cap stands at $1,24 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,01,40,529 crore).

“Crypto related tokens also saw a price rally in the last 24 hours with liquidation induced price volatility decreasing gradually over the last two years,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360.

Investors in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies should keep track of important macro data in the upcoming week, with the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) being one of the most significant metrics for financial markets.

“The market is assessing whether the Federal Reserve will initiate another rate hike or take a pause based on the latest US labour market data and falling inflation. The market is assessing whether the Federal Reserve will initiate another rate hike or take a pause based on the latest US labour market data and falling inflation,” the research team at CoinDCX told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, Monero, Bitcoin Cash, and Braintrust failed to bag profits and succumbed to the market volatility.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Stranger Things Animated Series Greenlit at Netflix

Related Stories

BTC Crosses $30,000 Mark, ETH Joins Most Altcoins in Reeling in Hefty Profits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T2 5G Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of April 11 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  3. Realme Narzo N55 Camera Details Confirmed; iPhone-Inspired Feature Teased
  4. Apple to Open Doors To Mumbai Store On This Date, Delhi Is Next
  5. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now
  6. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Suggest New Colour Option: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  8. Fastrack Limitless FS1 Debuts in India With Up to 10 Days of Battery Life
  9. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Review
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Others to Sue Twitter Over Legal Bills
  2. UIDAI Partners With IIT Bombay to Develop Touchless Biometric Capture System
  3. BTC Crosses $30,000 Mark, ETH Joins Most Altcoins in Reeling in Hefty Profits
  4. Stranger Things Animated Series Greenlit at Netflix
  5. Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now, Film Releases April 21 in India
  6. Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen AI Model Announced, to Be Integrated With All Company Applications
  7. Apple BKC to Open Doors on April 18, Apple Saket in Delhi to Follow on April 20: All Details
  8. Centre Directs States to Enforce BIS Certification on Consumer Products
  9. Lava Blaze 2 With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Ark: Survival Ascended Will No Longer Be Bundled With Ark 2, but Will Be More Expensive: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.