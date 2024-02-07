Technology News

Crypto Market Today: Ether Performs Better Than Bitcoin, Altcoins Reflect Prevailing Market Volatility

In the last 24 hours, the most expensive crypto asset rose in value by $10 (roughly Rs. 830).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2024 12:52 IST
Crypto Market Today: Ether Performs Better Than Bitcoin, Altcoins Reflect Prevailing Market Volatility

Photo Credit: Pexels/ DS Stories

The crypto market cap, as of February 7, stands at $1.65 trillion

Highlights
  • Solana, Ripple saw losses
  • Dogecoin, Tron recorded profits
  • Uniswap, Cosmos recorded gains
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Wednesday, February 7 recorded a small loss of 0.09 percent. With this, its trading value, at the time of writing, stood at $42,812 (roughly Rs. 35.5 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the most expensive crypto asset rose in value by $10 (roughly Rs. 830). As per market analysts, Bitcoin's market stability, despite volatile macro factors, has been encouraging as it surpassed $43,000 (roughly Rs. 35.6 lakh) levels briefly before coming down to its current pricing.

“As BTC continues to trade in a subtle the uptrend narrow channel, its volatility continues to be on the lower side. BTC has already printed five consecutive monthly green candles in the wake of the recent ETF and upcoming halving in April. It should be interesting to see if we see one more monthly green close as it has only happened once in the last seven years,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Ether, unlike Bitcoin, is trading in the greens on Wednesday. With a gain of 2.09 percent, Ether is presently trading at $2,361 (roughly Rs. 1.96 lakh). Over the last 24 hours, Ether rose in its price point by $50 (roughly Rs. 4,150).

“ETH approached the upper boundary of its range, currently holding just below it the mark of $2,380 (roughly Rs. 1.97 lakh). It's also above the 20 and 50 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which is a positive signal,” the CoinDCX team told Gadgets360.

With Bitcoin and Ether taking different market trajectories on Wednesday, the crypto chart marked a clear internal division within itself with most altcoins trailing into losses behind BTC.

Binance Coin, Solana, Ripple, Cardano, and Avalanche -- recorded losses on Wednesday.

Chainlink, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, and Leo also reflected price dips alongside Stellar, Near Protocol, and Monero.

“The US might relook at shedding its cautious imagery surrounding crypto regulations as private companies come up with new use cases for digital assets. With the elections coming up, this could be a decisive factor. The William's percentage indicator indicates overbought conditions for the token, and the next few days will unveil whether this leads to a definitive uptrend, aligning with other bullish indicators,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

Tether, Dogecoin, Tron, Polygon, Litecoin, Uniswap, and Cosmos meanwhile – reeled-in small profits and treaded behind Ether on Wednesday.

The overall crypto market cap rose slightly by 0.52 percent in the last 24 hours. At present, the sector valuation stands at $1.65 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,36,91,114 crore) as per CoinMarketCap. Despite the ongoing fluctuations in the crypto market, market experts are optimistic about the tables turning soon.

“Microstrategy, a business intelligence enterprise known for its strong Bitcoin support has reported the acquisition of an additional 850 BTC for $37.2 million (roughly Rs. 308 crore) and now holds a total of staggering 190,000 BTC. At the same time, the Bitcoin spot ETF craze has not slowed down as BlackRock and Fidelity now own a combined of 138,489 BTC which is roughly worth around $5.9 billion (roughly Rs. 48,936 crore) in Bitcoin. All these moves only reflect positive institutional sentiments around Bitcoin before the halving,” said Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
YouTube App Is Reportedly Experimenting With a Red, Green, and Blue Colour-Based Video Feed

Related Stories

Crypto Market Today: Ether Performs Better Than Bitcoin, Altcoins Reflect Prevailing Market Volatility
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta to Label AI Generated Images on Facebook Instagram Threads
  2. Crypto Market Today: Ether Performs Better Than Bitcoin, Altcoins Reflect Prevailing Market Volatility
  3. Tecno to Unveil Dynamic 1 Robot Dog, AR Gaming Set at MWC 2024 Alongside Pova 6 Pro 5G
  4. YouTube App Is Reportedly Experimenting With a Red, Green, and Blue Colour-Based Video Feed
  5. Realme 12 Pro+ 5G With a Transparent Back Panel Teased to Launch Soon
  6. Honor X9b 5G Key Specifications, Colour Options Teased Ahead of February 15 Launch
  7. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on FCC; Listing Suggests Design, Key Specifications
  8. [Update] Several Users Face UPI Transaction Failures as Few Banks Hit by Technical Glitch
  9. Apple Opens Applications for Swift Student Challenge 2024: Know Dates, Eligibility, Rewards
  10. Google Meet Rolls Out New Feature, Will Let Hosts Pin Up to Three Tiles for All Participants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »