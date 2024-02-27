Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Pumps Over $55,700 for First Time Since 2021, Most Altcoins Reap Benefits

Bitcoin’s value, at the time of writing, stood at $55,753 (roughly Rs. 46.2 lakh) after the asset logged a profit of 8.38 percent in the last 24 hours.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2024 12:16 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Pumps Over $55,700 for First Time Since 2021, Most Altcoins Reap Benefits

Photo Credit: Reuters

The crypto sector valuation stands at $2.12 trillion as of February 27

Highlights
  • Stellar, Cronos saw gains
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also trading in profits
  • SushiSwap, Cartesi record losses
Advertisement

The rise in spot Bitcoin ETF activities have propelled the oldest and most expensive cryptocurrency to its highest price point since 2021. On Tuesday, February 27, Bitcoin's value stood at around $55,753 (roughly Rs. 46.2 lakh) after the asset logged a profit of 8.38 percent in the last 24 hours. Before stabilising at this point, the asset briefly also touched the mark of $57,000 (roughly Rs. 47.2 lakh) sometime in the early hours of Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, the value of BTC has risen by a whopping $4,263 (roughly Rs. 3.5 lakh).

“With Blackrock's spot Bitcoin ETF trading volume hitting a record $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 10,776 crore), and halving coming in the next 50 days, analysts are predicting this is an unprecedented bullish factor causing this gain. However, it is worthwhile to note that the journey from $57,000 (roughly Rs. 47.2 lakh) to the last recorded all-time high of $69,000 (roughly Rs. 57.1 lakh) might not be easy because BTC is likely to face a lot of strong resistance points on the way, starting at $57,500 (roughly Rs. 47.6 lakh),” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Ether joined Bitcoin in the rally and bagged the price point of $3,220 (roughly Rs. 2.6 lakh). This is for the first time since 2021 that Ether has also breached the mark of $3,200 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh). The asset, that had been trading at $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.48 lakh) for some days, rose in value by $216 (roughly Rs. 17,905).

“ETH surpassed $3,200 (roughly Rs. 2.6 lakh) for the first time in two years, indicating a bullish market sentiment with heavy institutional buying. Overall, there is a positive sentiment as bitcoin halving approaches,” Edul Patel CEO of Mudrex crypto investment firm told Gadgets360.

Majority altcoins are also reflecting gains on Tuesday. These include Binance Coin, Solana, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Tron, and Chainlink.

Uniswap, Litecoin, Near Protocol, Leo, Elrond, and Bitcoin SV are also all trading in gains following BTC's rally.

The overall valuation of the crypto market rose by 6.05 percent in the last 24 hours to stand at the valuation of $2.12 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,75,71,726 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

“Another notable performer yesterday was the newest Ethereum-based memecoin to be listed on Binance, PEPE (+56.2 percent) that has reached its listing month's high as well showing investors' growing confidence in the crypto space,” the CoinSwitch team noted.

Stablecoins meanwhile, are trading in losses on Tuesday. These include Tether and USD Coin. Other cryptocurrencies trading in the reds include Cartesi, SushiSwap, and Augur.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iOS 18 to Arrive With Updated Interface Design Alongside New AI Features: Gurman

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Pumps Over $55,700 for First Time Since 2021, Most Altcoins Reap Benefits
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Update Fastag KYC before February 29 Deadline
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. Xiaomi HyperOS Roll-Out Timeline Unveiled: Here's the List of Devices
  4. iOS 18 Could Arrive With Redesigned UI Along With New AI Features
  5. Truecaller Brings Call Recording, AI Transcription Features to India
  6. Nubia Flip 5G Foldable With Budget-Friendly Price Unveiled at MWC 2024
  7. OnePlus Watch 2 With Up to 12 Days Battery Life Unveiled at MCW 2024
  8. Lenovo Showcases Laptop With Transparent Display at MWC 2024
  9. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Set to Launch in India on This Day
  10. Energizer Hard Case P28K Phone With 28,000mAh Battery Unveiled at MWC 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Exploring Smart Glasses, AirPods With Camera, Advanced Sensors and AI: Report
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Pumps Over $55,700 for First Time Since 2021, Most Altcoins Reap Benefits
  3. Nubia Flip 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at MWC 2024: Price, Specifications
  4. iOS 18 to Arrive With Updated Interface Design Alongside New AI Features: Gurman
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of March 5 India Launch
  6. Google Tests Gemini AI Integration With Messages App, Rolls Out Multiple Productivity Features for Android
  7. OnePlus Watch 2 With 1.43-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days Battery Life Unveiled at MCW 2024: Price, Specifications
  8. Tecno Pocket Go With AR Glasses, Dynamic 1 Robot Dog Unveiled at MWC 2024: Key Features
  9. Truecaller Launches Call Recordings, AI-Powered Transcriptions in India for Android and iOS Phones
  10. Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Price Range Leaked; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »