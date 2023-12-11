Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Drop in Value Owing to Market Liquidations, Most Altcoins Follow

Over the weekend, the value of BTC dipped by $1,422 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2023 11:32 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Drop in Value Owing to Market Liquidations, Most Altcoins Follow

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The crypto market cap, as of December 11, stands at $1.58 trillion

Highlights
  • Avalanche saw a seven percent profit despite a slow market
  • Leo and Braintrust also managed to mint minor profits
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu are trading in losses
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Monday, December 11, recorded a dip of 4.37 percent to trade at the price point of $42,026 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh). The most expensive crypto asset essentially failed to maintain its value above the mark of $43,000 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh) over the weekend. Between December 8 and today, the value of BTC has dipped by $1,422 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh). As per market analysts, Bitcoin is currently experiencing a surge in take-profit and sell orders, leading to widespread market liquidations.

“The market is in a tug-of-war between bulls and bears, and a potential uptrend resumption may occur if BTC price surpasses the $44,700 (roughly Rs. 37.2 lakh) resistance. Conversely, a dip below may find support at the $40,600 (roughly Rs. 33.8 lakh) level,” Edul Patel,Co-Founder and CEO, Mudrex told Gadgets360.

The price of Ether fell by 4.76 percent on December 11. At the time of writing, the value of ETH stood at $2,234 (roughly Rs. 1.86 lakh). Over the weekend, Ether value saw a dip of $133 (roughly Rs. 11,096).

"The week has started with corrections within the crypto market. As per data on CoinGecko, the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation are currently trading in the reds. Most of the losses, however, happened around 6 AM IST onwards. These could be a result of liquidations of over $335 million (roughly Rs. 2,793 crore) over the last 12 hours, with $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,501 crore) in long positions, as per data from Coinglass,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Gadgets360.

Binance Coin, Ripple, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin — all are trading under losses today.

Polygon, Polkadot, Wrapped Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash are among other loss-making cryptocurrencies alongside Shiba Inu, Stellar, and Monero.

The overall market cap slipped by 3.40 percent in the last 24 hours. From $1.61 trillion (roughly Rs. 134,22,046 crore) recorded last week, the crypto market valuation as of today, stands at $1.58 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,31,74,679 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Avalanche, Leo, and Braintrust emerged today as the only three cryptocurrencies that are trading in profits.

With a gain of 7.57 percent, Avalanche is trading at $35 (roughly Rs. 2,926), whereas Braintrust and Leo minted miniscule profits of around a percent each.

“The abrupt market movement seems to be more of a correction or profit booking, considering BTC's eight consecutive weekly candle closures in the green,” the CoinDCX team told Gadgets360, advising investors to take cautious investment decisions.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Blocks Beeper Mini's iMessage Service Citing Security Concerns; Beeper Tries to Get App Running Again

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Drop in Value Owing to Market Liquidations, Most Altcoins Follow
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Launch Date Revealed, to Debut Alongside OnePlus 12R: Report
  2. Apple Blocks Beeper Mini's iMessage Service Citing Security Concerns
  3. Tata Said to Plan iPhone Factory in This State, to Be Biggest in India
  4. Flipkart Year End Sale to Start on December 9: These Phones Get Discounts
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Users Get Stable ColorOS 14 Update in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Listed on Geekbench: See Details
  7. Vivo Y36i With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
  8. LG Tone Free Fit TF7 Review: Feature Packed at A Premium Price
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G and 4G Variants Launched in India: See Price
  10. Asus Teases ROG Phone 8 Design, Handset Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Drop in Value Owing to Market Liquidations, Most Altcoins Follow
  2. Apple Blocks Beeper Mini's iMessage Service Citing Security Concerns; Beeper Tries to Get App Running Again
  3. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Global Launch Date Set for December 14: All You Need to Know
  4. Tata Wants to Build Country's Biggest iPhone Assembly Plant as Apple Seeks to Up Manufacturing in India
  5. Asus ROG Phone 8 Design Teased as Handset Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Website Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo Y36i With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco M6 5G Tipped to Debut in India and Other Markets as Rebranded Version of Redmi 13C 5G
  8. OnePlus 12 Global Launch Date Revealed by Executive, to Be Joined by OnePlus 12R: Report
  9. Tata Group Submits Application to Set Up Semiconductor Plant in Assam, Chief Minister Says
  10. Flipkart Teams with Polygon to Scale Web3 Loyalty Programme FireDrops
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »