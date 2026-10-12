Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Rebounds Above $84,000 as Whale Buying Counters ETF Outflows

Bitcoin faces uncertainty as institutional investment patterns and macroeconomic pressures pull the market in different directions.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 13:35 IST
Bitcoin Rebounds Above $84,000 as Whale Buying Counters ETF Outflows

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Amjith S

Bitcoin traders assess shifting market conditions

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Whales accumulate around 15,000 BTC over 72 hours
  • Corporate Bitcoin holdings rise by 193,000 BTC this year
  • US CPI data due October 14 could influence the Fed outlook
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded near Rs. 80.3 lakh on Monday as the cryptocurrency market tried to stabilise after recent selling, with large holders accumulating and providing support despite volatile institutional flows. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near Rs. 2.45 lakh, while major altcoins showed mixed momentum. Market participants said optimism over a Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire and continued corporate buying have supported the recovery, although a stronger US dollar, elevated Treasury yields and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's next move continue to weigh on sentiment. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded near $84,100 (roughly Rs. 80.5 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $2,570 (roughly Rs. 2.46 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency rose 0.7 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker, but the rebound remains tentative after US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $681 million (roughly Rs. 6,529 crore) in outflows, ending a three-week run of inflows. Analysts said whale accumulation of around 15,000 BTC over 72 hours and a 193,000 BTC increase in corporate holdings this year point to continued conviction among large buyers. 

VoltBitcoin Discussion
Explore More...

Major Altcoins Show Mixed Momentum on Monday

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $754 (roughly Rs. 72,200), while Solana (SOL) traded near $112 (roughly Rs. 10,700). XRP hovered around $1.41 (roughly Rs. 135), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded near $0.087 (roughly Rs. 8.6). 

US Inflation Report Could Shape Bitcoin's Next Move

Highlighting Bitcoin's recovery and the continued demand from large holders despite institutional outflows, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex, said, “More than $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 22,992 crore) in positions were liquidated, and US spot Bitcoin ETFs registered $681 million (roughly Rs. 6,529 crore) in outflows, snapping a three-week run of inflows. On the demand side, whale accumulation of roughly 15,000 BTC over 72 hours and a 193,000 BTC increase in corporate holdings this year point to continued conviction among large buyers. Leverage is also well below levels seen before last October's $19 billion (roughly Rs. 1,820 crore) liquidation event, suggesting lower systemic risk.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's recovery and the factors limiting further upside, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “ETF flows remain volatile. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw heavy outflows on October 7 and 8, signalling cautious institutional sentiment [...] Investors should avoid chasing short-term rallies [...] Staggered buying, smaller position sizes and close attention to ETF flows and US inflation data can help investors manage volatility.”

Pointing to the importance of macroeconomic conditions and Bitcoin's immediate technical levels, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “The immediate hurdle is $85,000-$85,500 (roughly Rs. 81.4 lakh-Rs. 81.9 lakh), with support at $82,000-$83,000 (roughly Rs. 78.6 lakh-Rs. 79.5 lakh) providing a key test if momentum fades. Wednesday's US inflation print could influence that next move by reshaping expectations for the Fed's rate path. With the dollar near an 18-month high, Treasury yields elevated and Middle East tensions adding uncertainty, BTC's ability to reclaim higher levels will depend partly on whether macro conditions begin to ease.”

Overall, analysts said whale accumulation and growing corporate Bitcoin holdings are providing support despite volatile ETF flows and recent liquidations. However, elevated Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's next move could limit the recovery. Bitcoin's $82,000-$83,000 (roughly Rs. 78.6 lakh-Rs. 79.5 lakh) support zone remains important, while reclaiming $85,000-$85,500 (roughly Rs. 81.4 lakh-Rs. 81.9 lakh) could strengthen momentum towards $87,000 (roughly Rs. 83.3 lakh). Investors are also watching US CPI data due on October 14 for clues about the interest-rate outlook.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto markets, Crypto Prices, BTC
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
iPad Mini (2026) With OLED Display to Reportedly Launch at a Significantly Higher Price Than Its Predecessor
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Related Stories

Bitcoin Rebounds Above $84,000 as Whale Buying Counters ETF Outflows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO OriginOS 7 Update Timeline Revealed for India: Check Eligible Phones
  2. iQOO Neo 12, Pad Pro Mini Pre-Orders Begin; Specifications Teased
  3. Acer Launches New 11-inch and 12-inch Tablets in India
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Soundbar Deals With Dolby Atmos
  5. Google Fitbit Edge Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Apple Plans 'Big' iPhone Duo Showcase at Select Stores: Report
  7. Oppo Find X10 Series Could Launch in India on This Date: Expected Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on 75-Inch and More Smart TVs From Sony, TCL and Samsung
  2. iQOO Neo 12, iQOO Pad Pro Mini Launch Teased; Key Specifications Revealed
  3. iQOO OriginOS 7 Update Timeline Revealed for India: Check Eligible Phones
  4. Acer Iconia Tab 11 5G, Iconia Tab 12 5G Launched in India With 90Hz Displays: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Find N7 Leaks Reveal Seamless 7.6-Inch Main Display, Slim Design and 200-Megapixel Main Camera
  6. Bitcoin Rebounds Above $84,000 as Whale Buying Counters ETF Outflows
  7. iPad Mini (2026) With OLED Display to Reportedly Launch at a Significantly Higher Price Than Its Predecessor
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Robot Vacuum Deals
  9. Cyberleek Threatens to Leak Full Playable Build of GTA 6, Releases New 24-Minute Gameplay Clip
  10. Xiaomi 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max Global Variants Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench AI, Key Details Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »