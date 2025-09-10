At the sidelines of Apple's “Awe Dropping” event, the company announced the Final Cut Camera 2.0. The professional video recording app made its debut in June 2024, and now the Cupertino-based tech giant has announced its first major update with support for new features. Some of the latest features, such as support for ProRes RAW video recording and genlock, are only available to the iPhone 17 Pro models, while others are available for older models as well. Here's everything new announced with the latest version of the app.

Final Cut Camera 2.0 Announced

In a press release, Apple confirmed that Final Cut Camera 2.0 will be available as a free download or update on the App Store later this month. The app is compatible with iPhone Xs or newer running on iOS 18.6 or newer. As mentioned above, some features are exclusive to iOS 26 or the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Final Cut Camera comes with advanced video recording tools such as white balance and manual focus. Now, with version 2.0, the tech giant has added support for the ProRes RAW video codec. The codec offers the flexibility of RAW videos, allowing users to adjust exposure and white balance mid-recording, and the efficiency of ProRes, which is said to be an editing-friendly codec. This feature is only available with the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Notably, Apple is also planning to release Final Cut Pro 11.2 for Mac and Final Cut Pro 2.3 for iPad updates, which will bring support for editing ProRes RAW footage.

Additionally, the app now also brings open gate recording, which uses the “full camera sensor to capture a wider field of view at resolutions greater than DCI 4K.” Final Cut Camera 2.0 also supports genlock, allowing users to synchronise their iPhone 17 Pro models with other recording devices to the same reference signal. Apple is also releasing Genlock API for third-party developers.

Final Cut Camera version 2.0 also supports the new Centre Stage front camera feature across the iPhone 17 lineup, which allows users to capture both horizontal and vertical videos without rotating the phone.

Other new additions to the app include support for Apple Log 2 with iPhone 17 Pro models and a new Timecode feature that lets users embed the time of day, record run, and external timecodes into the video. The app also supports video capturing via the new 200mm telephoto camera using ProRes up to 4K 60fps on the latest Pro handsets.