  Apple Announces Final Cut Camera 2.0, Adds ProRes RAW and Genlock Support for iPhone 17 Pro

Apple Announces Final Cut Camera 2.0, Adds ProRes RAW and Genlock Support for iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s Final Cut Camera 2.0 will be available later this month as a free download or update on the App Store.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2025 13:18 IST
Apple Announces Final Cut Camera 2.0, Adds ProRes RAW and Genlock Support for iPhone 17 Pro

Photo Credit: Apple

The Final Cut Camera version 2.0 also brings the ability to enable Timecode

Highlights
  • The app offers manual adjustments for the Centre Stage front camera
  • Final Cut Camera 2.0 comes with open gate recording capability
  • Apple will also update Final Cut Pro to let users edit ProRes RAW videos
At the sidelines of Apple's “Awe Dropping” event, the company announced the Final Cut Camera 2.0. The professional video recording app made its debut in June 2024, and now the Cupertino-based tech giant has announced its first major update with support for new features. Some of the latest features, such as support for ProRes RAW video recording and genlock, are only available to the iPhone 17 Pro models, while others are available for older models as well. Here's everything new announced with the latest version of the app.

Final Cut Camera 2.0 Announced

In a press release, Apple confirmed that Final Cut Camera 2.0 will be available as a free download or update on the App Store later this month. The app is compatible with iPhone Xs or newer running on iOS 18.6 or newer. As mentioned above, some features are exclusive to iOS 26 or the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Final Cut Camera comes with advanced video recording tools such as white balance and manual focus. Now, with version 2.0, the tech giant has added support for the ProRes RAW video codec. The codec offers the flexibility of RAW videos, allowing users to adjust exposure and white balance mid-recording, and the efficiency of ProRes, which is said to be an editing-friendly codec. This feature is only available with the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Notably, Apple is also planning to release Final Cut Pro 11.2 for Mac and Final Cut Pro 2.3 for iPad updates, which will bring support for editing ProRes RAW footage.

Additionally, the app now also brings open gate recording, which uses the “full camera sensor to capture a wider field of view at resolutions greater than DCI 4K.” Final Cut Camera 2.0 also supports genlock, allowing users to synchronise their iPhone 17 Pro models with other recording devices to the same reference signal. Apple is also releasing Genlock API for third-party developers.

Final Cut Camera version 2.0 also supports the new Centre Stage front camera feature across the iPhone 17 lineup, which allows users to capture both horizontal and vertical videos without rotating the phone.

Other new additions to the app include support for Apple Log 2 with iPhone 17 Pro models and a new Timecode feature that lets users embed the time of day, record run, and external timecodes into the video. The app also supports video capturing via the new 200mm telephoto camera using ProRes up to 4K 60fps on the latest Pro handsets.

Further reading: Final Cut Camera, Apple, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Announces Final Cut Camera 2.0, Adds ProRes RAW and Genlock Support for iPhone 17 Pro
