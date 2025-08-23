This week brings an exciting line-up of entertainers to OTT platforms, including a potpourri of drama, action, reality and thrill that will entertain and enthrall you this weekend. While Thailaivan Thalaivii and the grand return of Big Boss Season 19 have been much-awaited, the diversity of the line-up also includes titles such as Shodha, Maareesan, and Soothravakvam. Enhancing the thrill are stories of love and loss, such as Itti Si Khushi, international favourite shows including Peacemaker Season 2 and heart-racing shows such as The Alto Friends and Aamar Boss, offering binge-worthy entertainment at its finest.

Top OTT Releases of the Week

Thalaivan Thalaivii

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon prime Video

Amazon prime Video Genre: Political Drama

Political Drama Cast:Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Deepa Shankar, Chemban Vinod Jose, Saravanan, R. K. Suresh, Kaali Venkat, Myna Nandhini and more

Thalaivan Thalaivii revolves around a man named Agasaveeran, who owns a tiffin centre with his family and wife Arasi (played by Nithya Menen). Their relationship remains warm and affectionate. However, a petty disputes arises between the two, which causes a three-month separation. The situation gets even worse and the matter goes to a divorce. However, just as their marriage seems to end, an incident ties them together. Will they be able to solve all the issues and leave a happily ever after? Watch it on Amazon Prime Video to know more.

Bigg Boss Season 19

Release Date: August 24, 2025

August 24, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Reality, Entertainment

Reality, Entertainment Cast: Salman Khan as host and other contestants

The biggest reality show of the country is back with its 19th season and it will be infused with more drama, excitement, and fun. Some of what audiences will witness are new people entering the house, new friendships being made, fiery fights erupting and surprising love stories starting. With Salman Khan coming back as the cool host, this season is going to be crazier and funnier. As usual, it's up to the audience to decide whom to keep and whom to kick off, so each episode is packed with tension and thrills. This year is undoubtedly going to have us all going full-on glued to the TV until the last man!

Shodha

Release Date: August 25, 2025

August 25, 2025 OTT Platform: Z5

Z5 Genre: Thriller, Drama

Thriller, Drama Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Anusha Ranganath, Arun Sagar, Ravi Hunsur, Diya Hegde, and Sapthami Gowda

Shodha is a thriller drama series that features Pawan Kumar in the lead role. The story revolves around Rohith, who files a missing complaint for his wife after a fatal accident. However, the case takes a u turn when the police finds his wife and he says that she is an imposter. The movie will be available for streaming ZEE5 platform.

Maa

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix India

Netflix India Genre: Family, Drama

Family, Drama Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surjasikha Das and more.

Maa is a horror Hindi film featuring Kajol in the lead role. The story revolves around mother and daughter duo. Ambika (Kajol) leads a happy life with her husband and daughter. However, things go sideways when they travel to Chandrapur in West Bengal to sell their ancestral bungalow. The family is soon engulfed in a web of supresitions and something sinister. Watch now to know more about the movie.

Maareesan

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix India

Netflix India Genre: Action, Fantasy, Historical Drama

Action, Fantasy, Historical Drama Cast: Raghava Lawrence, Aishwarya Rajesh, and S. J. Suryah

Maareesan stars Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The movie talks about a thief that goes on a journey with an amnesiac patient. However, he is not theer to simply assist him on a road trip, but to manipulate and deceive him so that he can steal a large sum of money from his account. With a twist of fate, he does not know that the amnesiac patient is actually a murderer, going around from state to state in India killing child kidnappers. What follow next might surprise you.

Aamar Boss

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Z5

Z5 Genre: Workplace Comedy,

Workplace Comedy, Drama Cast: Rakhee Gulzar, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Gourab Chatterjee, Shruti Das, Aishwarya Sen, Avery Sinha Roy, Sabitri Chatterjee, and Uma Banerjee

Aamar Boss follows Anmesh, who is the owner of a publishing house. Animesh struggles to balance his stressful job and his strained relationship with his wife. Meanwhile, his mother also feels neglected due this tension and decides to accompany him to his office. She eventually joins as a part-time proofreader, quickly forming warm connections with the staff. What follow next is a series of heartwarming moments, soul-touching performance, and more.

Soothravakyam

Release Date: August 21, 2025

August 21, 2025 OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Genre: Political Thriller

Political Thriller Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Srikanth Kandragula, Binoj Villya, Meenakshi Madhavi, Nazeef, Anagha (Anagha Annet), and Divya M Nair

Soothravakyam is an engaging suspense thriller that talks about the life of Inspector Christo Xavier. He is a honest police officier who also provide free mathematics tution classes for the local students. This also brings him close relationship with Nimisha, who is a school teacher. However, things take a darker turn when one of Christo's students becomes a victim of brutal domestic abuse. The narrative takes you through gripping investigation and delves into the themes of societal taboos, patriarchy, moral policing.

Peacemaker Season 2

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Action, Comedy, Superhero

Action, Comedy, Superhero Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez and more

The brave DC superhero is coming to life again and fans can't wait! Peacemaker, played by John Cena, is back. The Season 2 finds him attempting to accomplish big missions, while also fleshing out his so-helpless-so-secretly-sweet side that's been lurking beyond his tough facade.

The Alto Knights

Release Date: August 21, 2025

August 21, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Cast: Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, Kathrine Narducci, Cosmo Jarvis, Michael Rispoli, Robert Uricola, Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto, Louis Mustillo and more

The story demonstrates how ambition allows the rise of underworld, but at the cost of trust, values, and even family! Everything has consequences, and any betrayal alters the balance of power. The movie's grim background sets a titillating stage and keeps viewers engaged.

Other OTT Releases This Week