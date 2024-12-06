A range of highly anticipated movies and series are set to debut across major OTT platforms this week, offering audiences a mix of drama, thrillers, and mysteries. Titles such as Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be available for the audience with their gripping narratives and stellar casts. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have lined up compelling content perfect for a weekend binge-watch. Here's a detailed look at what's arriving on your screens.

New OTT Releases This Week

Check out the popular OTT releases for this week:

Jigra

Release Date: December 6

Genre: Action Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Aditya Nanda, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran, Harssh A. Singh, Ankur Khanna, Vivek Gomber, Srishti Wadhwani, Akashdeep Sabir

Jigra revolves around Satya, a determined young woman whose life is disrupted when her brother is imprisoned abroad under false accusations. The story follows her relentless efforts to rescue him, keeping viewers on edge with suspenseful twists.

Amaran

Release Date: December 5

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Sai Pallavi, Sivakarthikeyan, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Mir Salman, Geetha Kailasam, Shayamprasad, Shyam Mohan, Anbu Thasan, Raju Rajappan, Umair Ibn Lateef, Mir Salman, Ajaey Naga

Amaran tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer honoured posthumously with the Ashok Chakra for his bravery. This film portrays his valiant actions during a counterterrorism operation, offering a heartfelt tribute to his sacrifice.

Matka

Release Date: December 5

Genre: Action Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Varun Tej Konidela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Saloni Aswani, Naveen Chandra, Kishore Kumar G., Ajay Ghosh, Ravindra Vijay, Vijaya Ramaraju

The film, set between 1958 and 1982, follows Ratan Khatri's transformation from an ordinary man to a powerful figure in the criminal underworld. The film's vintage setting has been praised for its nostalgic depiction of the era, with impressive visuals and costumes that authentically capture the time period. The film features an ensemble cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary as Sujatha and Nora Fatehi as Sofia.

Agni

Release Date: December 6

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Saiyami Kher, Kabir Shah, Udit Arora, Hitesh Chauhan, Nitin Dhongade, Shakunt Joshipura, and more

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Agni explores the lives of a firefighter and a police officer working together to avert a devastating city fire. The film Agni focuses on their strained relationship and teamwork in the face of catastrophe.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Release Date: December 7

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kalsekar

This comedy-drama, written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, follows a couple as they deal with a misplaced CD containing private moments. With a mix of humour and tension, the film captures their chaotic attempts to retrieve the CD before it falls into the wrong hands.

Light Shop

Release Date: December 4

Genre: Mystery Horror

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young, Kim Seol-hyun, Bae Seong-woo, Uhm Tae-goo, Lee Jung-eun, Kim Min-ha, Shin Eun-soo, Park Hyuk-kwon, Kim Sun-hwa, and Kim Ki-hae

Based on a popular webtoon, Light Shop delves into the mysterious lives of individuals drawn to an enigmatic store that reveals hidden truths. The South Korean series combines psychological depth with supernatural elements.

Churchill at War

Release Date: December 4

Genre: Historical Docuseries

Where to Watch: Netflix

This four-part docuseries chronicles Winston Churchill's pivotal decisions during World War II. The documentary series dives into Churchill's contribution to wartime strategy. The series brings some interesting aspects of Churchill's life with some archival footage, colourised vintage film, and more in his own voice. A must-watch for history buffs.

Black Doves

Release Date: December 5

Genre: Espionage Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Koji, Andrew Buchan, Omari Douglas, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, Ella Lily Hyland, Adam Silver, Ken Nwosu, Gabrielle Creevy, Adeel Akhtar, Tracey Ullman, Finn Bennett, Luther Ford, Isabella Wei

Keira Knightley stars as a covert operative balancing suburban life and secret missions. The six-part series revolves around the secret spy agent Helen Webb (played by Keira). Her life is devastated by the death of her lover Jason. Driven by vengeance, she is set to a journey to find her lover's killer.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Release Date: December 6

Genre: Musical Holiday Special

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Tyla, Kali Uchis, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, Jillian Bell, Shania Twain, Kyle Mooney, Nico Hiraga

Sabrina Carpenter blends music, comedy, and festive cheer in this star-studded Christmas special. The variety music special by the American pop icon brings some greatest hits in this show, including the play Fruitcake. A perfect musical holiday special for this festive season.

Jack in Time for Christmas

Release Date: December 3

Genre: Holiday Special

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Jack Whitehall, Michael Bublé, Rebel Wilson, Dave Bautista, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper, Tom Davis

In this semi-scripted special, Jack Whitehall embarks on a festive adventure to return to the UK for Christmas. Expect laughter and holiday hijinks. The comedy movie stars some prominent names like Dave Bautista, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper, Tom Davis, Michael Buble, and more.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Check out other popular OTT releases for this week. As you binge the one that suits your niche interest, don't forget to check our entertainment hub for all the latest updates and upcoming releases lined up to entertain you.