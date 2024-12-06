Technology News
OTT Releases This Week: Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Amaran, and More

Explore this week’s top OTT releases, including Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on Netflix and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 December 2024 14:24 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Amaran, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix India

A range of highly anticipated movies and series are set to debut across major OTT platforms this week

Highlights
  • Watch Jigra, an action thriller, streaming on Netflix from December 6
  • Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video debuts on Netflix on December 7
  • Light Shop brings mystery horror to Disney+ Hotstar this week
A range of highly anticipated movies and series are set to debut across major OTT platforms this week, offering audiences a mix of drama, thrillers, and mysteries. Titles such as Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be available for the audience with their gripping narratives and stellar casts. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have lined up compelling content perfect for a weekend binge-watch. Here's a detailed look at what's arriving on your screens.

New OTT Releases This Week

Check out the popular OTT releases for this week:

Jigra

  • Release Date: December 6
  • Genre: Action Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Aditya Nanda, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran, Harssh A. Singh, Ankur Khanna, Vivek Gomber, Srishti Wadhwani, Akashdeep Sabir

Jigra revolves around Satya, a determined young woman whose life is disrupted when her brother is imprisoned abroad under false accusations. The story follows her relentless efforts to rescue him, keeping viewers on edge with suspenseful twists.

Amaran

  • Release Date: December 5
  • Genre: Drama
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Sai Pallavi, Sivakarthikeyan, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Mir Salman, Geetha Kailasam, Shayamprasad, Shyam Mohan, Anbu Thasan, Raju Rajappan, Umair Ibn Lateef, Mir Salman, Ajaey Naga

Amaran tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer honoured posthumously with the Ashok Chakra for his bravery. This film portrays his valiant actions during a counterterrorism operation, offering a heartfelt tribute to his sacrifice.

Matka

  • Release Date: December 5
  • Genre: Action Drama
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Varun Tej Konidela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Saloni Aswani, Naveen Chandra, Kishore Kumar G., Ajay Ghosh, Ravindra Vijay, Vijaya Ramaraju

The film, set between 1958 and 1982, follows Ratan Khatri's transformation from an ordinary man to a powerful figure in the criminal underworld. The film's vintage setting has been praised for its nostalgic depiction of the era, with impressive visuals and costumes that authentically capture the time period. The film features an ensemble cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary as Sujatha and Nora Fatehi as Sofia.

Agni

  • Release Date: December 6
  • Genre: Drama
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Saiyami Kher, Kabir Shah, Udit Arora, Hitesh Chauhan, Nitin Dhongade, Shakunt Joshipura, and more

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Agni explores the lives of a firefighter and a police officer working together to avert a devastating city fire. The film Agni focuses on their strained relationship and teamwork in the face of catastrophe.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

  • Release Date: December 7
  • Genre: Comedy-Drama
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kalsekar

This comedy-drama, written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, follows a couple as they deal with a misplaced CD containing private moments. With a mix of humour and tension, the film captures their chaotic attempts to retrieve the CD before it falls into the wrong hands.

Light Shop

  • Release Date: December 4
  • Genre: Mystery Horror
  • Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
  • Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young, Kim Seol-hyun, Bae Seong-woo, Uhm Tae-goo, Lee Jung-eun, Kim Min-ha, Shin Eun-soo, Park Hyuk-kwon, Kim Sun-hwa, and Kim Ki-hae

Based on a popular webtoon, Light Shop delves into the mysterious lives of individuals drawn to an enigmatic store that reveals hidden truths. The South Korean series combines psychological depth with supernatural elements.

Churchill at War

  • Release Date: December 4
  • Genre: Historical Docuseries
  • Where to Watch: Netflix

This four-part docuseries chronicles Winston Churchill's pivotal decisions during World War II. The documentary series dives into Churchill's contribution to wartime strategy. The series brings some interesting aspects of Churchill's life with some archival footage, colourised vintage film, and more in his own voice. A must-watch for history buffs.

Black Doves

  • Release Date: December 5
  • Genre: Espionage Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Koji, Andrew Buchan, Omari Douglas, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, Ella Lily Hyland, Adam Silver, Ken Nwosu, Gabrielle Creevy, Adeel Akhtar, Tracey Ullman, Finn Bennett, Luther Ford, Isabella Wei

Keira Knightley stars as a covert operative balancing suburban life and secret missions. The six-part series revolves around the secret spy agent Helen Webb (played by Keira). Her life is devastated by the death of her lover Jason. Driven by vengeance, she is set to a journey to find her lover's killer.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

  • Release Date: December 6
  • Genre: Musical Holiday Special
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Tyla, Kali Uchis, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, Jillian Bell, Shania Twain, Kyle Mooney, Nico Hiraga

Sabrina Carpenter blends music, comedy, and festive cheer in this star-studded Christmas special. The variety music special by the American pop icon brings some greatest hits in this show, including the play Fruitcake. A perfect musical holiday special for this festive season.

Jack in Time for Christmas

  • Release Date: December 3
  • Genre: Holiday Special
  • Where to Watch: Prime Video
  • Cast: Jack Whitehall, Michael Bublé, Rebel Wilson, Dave Bautista, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper, Tom Davis

In this semi-scripted special, Jack Whitehall embarks on a festive adventure to return to the UK for Christmas. Expect laughter and holiday hijinks. The comedy movie stars some prominent names like Dave Bautista, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper, Tom Davis, Michael Buble, and more.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Check out other popular OTT releases for this week. As you binge the one that suits your niche interest, don't forget to check our entertainment hub for all the latest updates and upcoming releases lined up to entertain you.

Movie/Series Streaming Platform Language Genre OTT Release Date
Longing Jio Cinema English Comedy Drama December 7, 2024
Fly Me to the Moon Apple TV+ English Romantic Comedy December 6, 2024
Mary Prime Video English Biblical Drama December 6, 2024
The Sticky Amazon Prime Video English Dark Comedy, Crime Thriller December 6, 2024
Sir Amazon Prime Video Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada Action Drama December 6, 2024
De Tatta's: The Series Amazon Prime Video English Comedy December 6, 2024
Tanaav Season 2 Vol 2 Sony LIV Hindi Action, Suspense December 6, 2024
Maeri ZEE5 Hindi Crime, Drama December 6, 2024
Kaalratri HoiChoi Malayalam Crime, Drama December 6, 2024
Biggest Heist Ever Netflix English Documentary December 5, 2024
Heartbreak Motel Netflix English Romantic Drama December 5, 2024
Jentry Chau vs the Underworld Netflix English Family, Teen TV Show December 5, 2024
BEASTARS: Season 3 Netflix Japanese Anime December 5, 2024
The Red Virgin Amazon Prime Video Spanish Drama December 5, 2024
Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story Amazon Prime Video English Documentary December 5, 2024
Creature Commandos Jio Cinema English Anime December 5, 2024
Biggest Heist Ever Netflix English Documentary December 5, 2024
Pop Culture Jeopardy! Amazon Prime Video English Reality TV December 4, 2024
That Christmas Story Netflix English Animated Festive Drama December 4, 2024
Smile 2 BookMyShow Stream, Apple TV+, Prime Video English Horror Thriller December 4, 2024
The Only Girl in the Orchestra Netflix English Documentary December 4, 2024
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 Netflix English Reality TV December 4, 2024
Black Doves

Black Doves

  • Release Date 5 December 2024
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Andrew Koji, Sarah Lancashire, Tracey Ullman, Andrew Buchan, Finn Bennett, Omari Douglas, Géraldine Chevalley, Charlotte Rice-Foley
  • Director
    Alex Gabassi, Lisa Gunning
  • Producer
    Joe Barton, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Keira Knightley
Churchill at War

Churchill at War

  • Release Date 4 December 2024
  • Genre Biography, Documentary, War
  • Cast
    Christian McKay, Langley Kirkwood, Martin Munro, Deon Lotz, Stephen Jennings, Martin Kluge, Chris van Rensburg, Aubrey Shelton, Pierre van Heerden
  • Director
    Malcolm Venville
  • Producer
    Sara Bernstein, Sara Enright, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Malcolm Venville, Justin Wilkes
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

  • Release Date 11 October 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri
  • Director
    Raaj Shaandilyaa
  • Producer
    Rakesh Bahl, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vimal Lahoti, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde
Agni

Agni

  • Release Date 6 December 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, Sai Tamhankar, Saiyami Kher, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, Kabir Shah, Shakunt Joshipura, Abhinandan Tejaswi
  • Director
    Rahul Dholakia
  • Producer
    Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Matka

Matka

  • Release Date 14 November 2024
  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Varun Tej, Nora Fatehi, Meenakshi Chowdary, Naveen Chandra, Kannada Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Mime Gopi, Roopa lakshmi, Vijayrama Raju, Jagadeesh, Raj Thirandas
  • Director
    Karuna Kumar
  • Producer
    Mohan Cherukuri, Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala
Amaran

Amaran

  • Release Date 31 October 2024
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Biography, Drama, War
  • Cast
    Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Ajaey Naga, Mir Salmaan, Gaurav Venkatesh, Sivakarthikeyan
  • Director
    Rajkumar Periyasamy
  • Producer
    Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran
Jigra

Jigra

  • Release Date 11 October 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina
  • Director
    Vasan Bala
  • Producer
    Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra
Jack in Time for Christmas

Jack in Time for Christmas

  • Release Date December 2024
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy
  • Cast
    Jack Whitehall, Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper, Tom Davies
Further reading: OTT releases, Netflix movies, Amazon Prime Video, Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, streaming this week
