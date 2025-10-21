Technology News
Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu Starrer

Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy is a Telugu thriller streaming now on Prime Video

Updated: 21 October 2025 17:43 IST
Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu Starrer

Photo Credit: Prime video

Watch ‘Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy’ starring Lakshmi Manchu, a Telugu thriller now streaming

Highlights
  • Lakshmi Manchu leads this supernatural thriller
  • Streaming on Prime Video from October 17, 2025
  • Mystery, crime, and dark forces collide in Daksha
Manchu Lakshmi was seen in the crime investigation thriller genre, Daksha. The recent update shows that Daksha is now going to stream on OTT, in which Manchu Lakshmi is going to be in the main lead. However, the movie could not capture the audience in the theatre. Now, we need to see if Daksha can get more viewers on the OTT wth its unique storyline and strong portrayal of the characters. Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy has many actors in it with lots of secrets and conspiracies.

When and Where to Watch Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy

Daksha has started streaming on Prime Video from October 17, 2025. Viewers who have subscribed to it can watch and enjoy the movie from their homes this Diwali.

Trailer and Plot of Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy

Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy's trailer starts with a tense scene that shows a few dead bodies which are in brutal condition. Daksha enters as a police officer and tries to find the reason behind this conspiracy. She also encounters supernatural powers in her search for the truth. As she unwraps the reason behind, she can see there is a very deep-rooted plan that has killed many innocent people.

Cast and Crew of Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy

Sri Lakshmi Parsama Pictures and Manchu Entertainment have produced it with the cast Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, Samuthirakani, Viswant Duddumpudi, Chitra Shukla, Siddique and more. Vamsee Krishna Malla is the director. Gokul Barathi is the cinematographer, and the music has been done by Achu Rjamani.

Reception of Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy

Daksha has been appreciated by the critics and viewers for its storyline and also action-loaded scenes with deep-rooted suspense.

 

Further reading: Prime Video, OTT

Further reading: Prime Video, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu Starrer
