Starring the action King Arjun Sarja in the lead role, AGS 28 is an upcoming Tamil family entertainer whose poster has recently been released for the audience. Significantly, the recent information on the film has revealed its OTT streaming platform. As per the reports, the film will revolve around a family that is trained enough to protect the powerless, while facing extreme obstacles in their way. The sequences are expected to be packed with action, drama, and some comedy instances in between.

When and Where to Watch AGS 28

Recently, Netflix released the AGS 28 poster, confirming the streaming rights. The film will stream on Netflix after its theatrical release. It will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of AGS 28

The poster of the film AGS 28 was recently revealed in January 2026, and currently, the details about the plot are still awaited. However, a hint was delivered by Netflix that this movie is expected to be a family drama wherein the trio in the poster will play the lead. Further, this movie will potentially follow a family that has been trained to protect the powerless and will defend against the obstacles that will hinder their paths. The film is expected to come with immense drama with a talented starcast.

Cast and Crew of AGS 28

The film is the directorial debut of Subhash K. Raj, which stars Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundan in the lead roles. Other stars include Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, and more. Significantly, KGF Fame, Ravi Basrur, has made his Tamil debut as a music composer.

Reception of AGS 28

The film is yet to be released in the theatres; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.