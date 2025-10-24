Hedda OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Classic American Drama Online?

Hedda is an American drama movie that is based on the play “Hedda Gabler” by Henrik Ibsen. The movie recently hit the theatres on October 22, 2025, around the United States of America. Likewise, the dates for global OTT release have also arrived. The movie follows Hedda, a woman who finds herself trapped in a loveless marriage and struggles to deal with societal pressures and expectations. However, things take a tragic turn when she decides to manipulate people around her.

When and Where to Watch Hedda

Hedda will globally premiere on the digital platform on October 29, 2025, where it will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers will need a subscription to watch Hedda.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hedda

Based on Henrik Ibsen's most popular and legendary stage drama, Hedda Gabler, from 1891, Hedda is an American drama film that follows a young woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage. Hedda is a bored but manipulative woman who struggles to keep up with societal expectations. That's when she begins to manipulate those around her. However, her game turns tragic when she starts facing destructive consequences, including the suicide of her former lover. The movie is high on emotions, and the manipulations will certainly raise the standards of the plot.

Cast and Crew of Hedda

Hedda stars Tessa Thomson in the lead role, supported by the talented Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Nicholas Pinnock, Tom Bateman, Finbar Lynch, and more. The movie has been directed by Nia DaCosta, while Jacob Secher Schulsinger is the editor.

Reception of Hedda

The movie was recently released, and it received a decent response from the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.5/10.