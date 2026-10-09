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  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Soundbar Deals Under Rs. 20,000 From JBL, Sony, Boat and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Soundbar Deals Under Rs. 20,000 From JBL, Sony, Boat and More

JBL Cinema SB590 soundbar is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 39,999.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 14:53 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Soundbar Deals Under Rs. 20,000 From JBL, Sony, Boat and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is offering deals JBL soundbars

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Highlights
  • You can save up to Rs. 65,500 on your next soundbar
  • Zebronics Juke BAR 9900 saw the biggest price drop
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is also offering cashback
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 was kicked off by the e-commerce giant on Thursday. The sale event is currently in its second day, competing with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Like last year, the 2026 edition of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 also brings discounts on a number of large and small electronics, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, microwave ovens, and chimneys. Moreover, the e-commerce platform has also listed various home audio solutions, like Bluetooth speakers, home theatre systems, and soundbars at relatively low prices, including Boat, JBL, Sony, Zebronics, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Offers on Soundbars Under Rs. 20,000

For customers who have a decent budget of Rs. 20,000, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering decent discounts on soundbars that can attach directly to their smart TVs or double as a Bluetooth speaker. You can get your hands on the JBL Cinema SB590 soundbar at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999, marking a direct price cut of Rs. 20,000 from its listed price of Rs. 39,999. Similarly, you can also get the Zebronics Juke BAR 9775 at a relatively low price of Rs. 17,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 61,999.

On top of direct price cuts, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 57,750, with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions. Alternatively, you can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, a 10 percent cashback on EMIs with Amazon Pay Later, or a flat Rs. 50 cashback with Amazon Pay UPI.

We have prepared a list of the best deals on soundbars under Rs. 20,000 that you can consider while the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is live in India. The prices mentioned below only account for direct price cuts. Hence, you can avail additional bank offers, cashback, and exchange bonuses to maximise your savings. You might also want to check out deals on smartphones under Rs. 40,000, along with discounts on earbuds and headphones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 20,000

Model List Price Sale Price  Product Link
JBL Cinema SB590 Rs. 39,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke BAR 9775 Rs. 61,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke BAR 9900 Rs. 84,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Now
Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Rs. 26,990 Rs. 15,989 Buy Now
Bose 5100 Soundbar Rs. 34,400 Rs. 19,900 Buy Now
Sony HT-S20R 5.1ch Rs. 23,990 Rs. 14,989 Buy Now
JBL Cinema SB560 Rs. 25,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke BAR 9535 Rs. 44,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Boat Avante Prime 5.1 5000DA Rs. 37,990 Rs. 10,799 Buy Now
Noise Homestage 5.1 Ch Rs. 29,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
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boAt Aavante Prime X

boAt Aavante Prime X

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive bass, dynamic sound
  • Detachable wireless rear speakers add immersion
  • Dolby Atmos works well with movies and games
  • Wireless subwoofer and satellite speakers make setup easier
  • Bad
  • Occasional echo with non-Dolby content
  • Front LED display can be distracting in a dark room
  • No companion app
Read detailed boAt Aavante Prime X review
Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Configuration 7.1 (8 Channel)
Power Output 700W
JBL Bar 1000MK2

JBL Bar 1000MK2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Audio Quality
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful sound output
  • Impressive sound quality
  • Exceptional for movie-watching experience
  • Bass and Dolby Atmos levels
  • Bad
  • Sometimes feels too bass-heavy
  • Can muffle words spoken on screen at times
  • Satellite speakers? subpar battery life
Read detailed JBL Bar 1000MK2 review
Speaker Type Soundbar
Power Output 960
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Boat, Zebronics, Sony, JBL, Noise
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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