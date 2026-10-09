Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 was kicked off by the e-commerce giant on Thursday. The sale event is currently in its second day, competing with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Like last year, the 2026 edition of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 also brings discounts on a number of large and small electronics, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, microwave ovens, and chimneys. Moreover, the e-commerce platform has also listed various home audio solutions, like Bluetooth speakers, home theatre systems, and soundbars at relatively low prices, including Boat, JBL, Sony, Zebronics, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Offers on Soundbars Under Rs. 20,000

For customers who have a decent budget of Rs. 20,000, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering decent discounts on soundbars that can attach directly to their smart TVs or double as a Bluetooth speaker. You can get your hands on the JBL Cinema SB590 soundbar at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999, marking a direct price cut of Rs. 20,000 from its listed price of Rs. 39,999. Similarly, you can also get the Zebronics Juke BAR 9775 at a relatively low price of Rs. 17,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 61,999.

On top of direct price cuts, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 57,750, with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions. Alternatively, you can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, a 10 percent cashback on EMIs with Amazon Pay Later, or a flat Rs. 50 cashback with Amazon Pay UPI.

We have prepared a list of the best deals on soundbars under Rs. 20,000 that you can consider while the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is live in India. The prices mentioned below only account for direct price cuts. Hence, you can avail additional bank offers, cashback, and exchange bonuses to maximise your savings. You might also want to check out deals on smartphones under Rs. 40,000, along with discounts on earbuds and headphones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 20,000

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