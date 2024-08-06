Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: All Deals on OnePlus Phones Listed Here

Amazon Great Freedom Festival started on August 6 for users in India.

Updated: 6 August 2024 14:28 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: All Deals on OnePlus Phones Listed Here

SBI credit card users can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount

  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival coincides with the Flipkart Flagship sale
  • Amazon Pay UPI users are eligible for cashback offers
  • Additional benefits and discounts are subject to terms and conditions
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all Amazon users in India. Notably, this sale coincides with the Flipkart Flagship Sale which also started at 12pm IST on August 6. From large appliances like air conditioning units, refrigerators and more to personal gadgets like smartphones, laptops, tablets are available at discounted prices during the ongoing sales. You can check out or previous listicles that list down the top deals on smartphones and laptops during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival. Now we bring to you some of the best offers that the e-commerce site is specifically offering on OnePlus phones.

Readers should note that SBI credit card users as well as SBI account holders who opt for EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale, will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. Amazon Pay UPI users can also get cashback offers on certain purchases. Some products also allow exchange offers, which further lowers the price of an already discounted item. These additional benefits, alongside coupon discounts, are subject to terms and conditions.

Alongside other handsets, you can get a number of OnePlus phones at discounted rates during the ongoing Amazon sale. The recently launched OnePlus Nord 4 5G was listed at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option at launch. During the sale, it can be bought for as low as Rs. 27,999. A flagship model like the OnePlus 12, which was unveiled in the country earlier this year at Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant, can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 52,999. Even the premium OnePlus Open bookstyle foldable smartphone, which launched at Rs. 1,39,999, can be availed at Rs. 1,19,999 during the sale.

Best OnePlus Phone Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
Oneplus Open Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,19,999
OnePlus 12 Rs. 64,999 Rs. 52,999
OnePlus 12R Rs. 42,999 Rs. 39,999
OnePlus Nord 4 5G Rs. 32,999 Rs. 27,999
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Has an Illegal Monopoly on Search, US Judge Finds
India Has No Proposal to Regulate Sale, Purchase of Crypto Anytime Soon: MoS Finance

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: All Deals on OnePlus Phones Listed Here
