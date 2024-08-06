Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all Amazon users in India. Notably, this sale coincides with the Flipkart Flagship Sale which also started at 12pm IST on August 6. From large appliances like air conditioning units, refrigerators and more to personal gadgets like smartphones, laptops, tablets are available at discounted prices during the ongoing sales. You can check out or previous listicles that list down the top deals on smartphones and laptops during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival. Now we bring to you some of the best offers that the e-commerce site is specifically offering on OnePlus phones.

Readers should note that SBI credit card users as well as SBI account holders who opt for EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale, will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. Amazon Pay UPI users can also get cashback offers on certain purchases. Some products also allow exchange offers, which further lowers the price of an already discounted item. These additional benefits, alongside coupon discounts, are subject to terms and conditions.

Alongside other handsets, you can get a number of OnePlus phones at discounted rates during the ongoing Amazon sale. The recently launched OnePlus Nord 4 5G was listed at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option at launch. During the sale, it can be bought for as low as Rs. 27,999. A flagship model like the OnePlus 12, which was unveiled in the country earlier this year at Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant, can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 52,999. Even the premium OnePlus Open bookstyle foldable smartphone, which launched at Rs. 1,39,999, can be availed at Rs. 1,19,999 during the sale.

Best OnePlus Phone Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.