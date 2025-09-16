Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Check Out These Early Deals on Mobile Phones

Customers will get discounts of up to 10 percent on SBI debit and credit card transactions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 17:56 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will start on September 23

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will start on September 23
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 is currently available for Rs. 18,499
  • Amazon users can avail bank discounts on select bank cards
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will kick off next week, after providing early access for Amazon Prime members. The sale isn't expected to start until September 23, but a few early deals are already live on the e-commerce platform. Brands like Poco, Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus are offering popular smartphones at discounted prices. Shoppers can also avail of instant discounts using select bank cards, further reducing the overall cost of their purchases during the sale. 

The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale begins on September 23, but Amazon Prime members will get early access a day before all other customers. Several smartphones are already listed with discounted prices. For instance, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is available for Rs. 8,999, down from its original price of Rs. 13,999.

Similarly, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is currently available for Rs. 18,499, down from the actual price of Rs. 24,999. In addition to these discounts, Amazon customers can avail up to 10 percent off on SBI debit and credit card transactions. There are ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers and no-cost EMI options. Shoppers can use coupon discounts.

Additionally, interested shoppers can exchange their old devices to get additional savings on their purchase during this Early Deals phase. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Early Deals on Mobile Phones

Model List Price Sale Price  
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G  Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,999  Buy Now 
OnePlus Nord CE 4  Rs.  24,999 Rs. 18,499  Buy Now 
Poco M6 Plus 5G  Rs. 14,499 Rs. 10,299  Buy Now
Redmi 15 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 14,999  Buy Now
Redmi 14C 5G  Rs. 12,999 Rs. 8,999  Buy Now
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G  Rs. 34,999 Rs. 24,999  Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80x Rs. 15,999 Rs. 11,499  Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Pro Rs. 23,999 Rs. 16,499  Buy Now

 

OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid design
  • Excellent Display
  • Decent Cameras
  • Capable performance
  • Battery monster
  • Bad
  • Slippery back panel
  • The 3+4 software update cycle seems on the lower side
  • Some AI features are a hit and a miss
Read detailed Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
