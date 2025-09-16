Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will kick off next week, after providing early access for Amazon Prime members. The sale isn't expected to start until September 23, but a few early deals are already live on the e-commerce platform. Brands like Poco, Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus are offering popular smartphones at discounted prices. Shoppers can also avail of instant discounts using select bank cards, further reducing the overall cost of their purchases during the sale.

The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale begins on September 23, but Amazon Prime members will get early access a day before all other customers. Several smartphones are already listed with discounted prices. For instance, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is available for Rs. 8,999, down from its original price of Rs. 13,999.

Similarly, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is currently available for Rs. 18,499, down from the actual price of Rs. 24,999. In addition to these discounts, Amazon customers can avail up to 10 percent off on SBI debit and credit card transactions. There are ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers and no-cost EMI options. Shoppers can use coupon discounts.

Additionally, interested shoppers can exchange their old devices to get additional savings on their purchase during this Early Deals phase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Early Deals on Mobile Phones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.