Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals on Premium Smart TVs

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has been going on for a few weeks now. The special discount sale kicked off on September 27 for all shoppers after providing 24 hours of early access to Prime members. The sale is focused towards the Indian festive season and offers lucrative discounts on a wide range of products. Individuals can find offers on smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. This sale is a good opportunity to purchase a premium smart TV at heavily discounted prices.

Brands such as Samsung, TCL, Sony and others have offered premium smart TVs with QLED resolution, local dimming, high-quality stereo speaker systems, smart features and options for streaming. Interested individuals can also find additional discounts besides the platform-specific deals. SBI card holders are eligible to get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 29,750. Notably, the SBI bank offer ends after Friday, October 11.

Apart from this, Amazon is giving cashback and welcome rewards for purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options, replacement benefits, and exchange offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Offers on Premium Smart TVs

Product Name Launch Price Sale Price Amazon Link Samsung QE1D Series QLED TV Rs. 64,900 Rs. 41,990 Buy Now TCL 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 79,990 Rs. 33,990 Buy Now Sony Bravia 2 Google TV Rs. 99,900 Rs. 57,990 Buy Now Mi (75in) Q1 Series 4K QLED TV Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 80,999 Buy Now Sony (75in) Bravia 3 4K LED Google TV Rs. 2,69,900 Rs. 1,31,990 Buy Now Vu (75in) Masterpiece 4K TV Rs. 1,35,000 Rs. 99,999 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.