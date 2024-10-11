Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals on Premium Smart TVs

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale offers discounts on TVs from Samsung, TCL, and more
Highlights
Today is the last day to avail SBI bank offers in the sale
The sale provides up to 65 percent discount on best-selling smart TVs
Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discount on SBI cards
Advertisement
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has been going on for a few weeks now. The special discount sale kicked off on September 27 for all shoppers after providing 24 hours of early access to Prime members. The sale is focused towards the Indian festive season and offers lucrative discounts on a wide range of products. Individuals can find offers on smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. This sale is a good opportunity to purchase a premium smart TV at heavily discounted prices.
Brands such as Samsung, TCL, Sony and others have offered premium smart TVs with QLED resolution, local dimming, high-quality stereo speaker systems, smart features and options for streaming. Interested individuals can also find additional discounts besides the platform-specific deals. SBI card holders are eligible to get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 29,750. Notably, the SBI bank offer ends after Friday, October 11.
Apart from this, Amazon is giving cashback and welcome rewards for purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options, replacement benefits, and exchange offers.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Offers on Premium Smart TVs