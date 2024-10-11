Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals on Premium Smart TVs

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale started on September 27 for all users.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 October 2024 18:37 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals on Premium Smart TVs

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale offers discounts on TVs from Samsung, TCL, and more

Highlights
  • Today is the last day to avail SBI bank offers in the sale
  • The sale provides up to 65 percent discount on best-selling smart TVs
  • Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discount on SBI cards
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has been going on for a few weeks now. The special discount sale kicked off on September 27 for all shoppers after providing 24 hours of early access to Prime members. The sale is focused towards the Indian festive season and offers lucrative discounts on a wide range of products. Individuals can find offers on smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. This sale is a good opportunity to purchase a premium smart TV at heavily discounted prices.

Brands such as Samsung, TCL, Sony and others have offered premium smart TVs with QLED resolution, local dimming, high-quality stereo speaker systems, smart features and options for streaming. Interested individuals can also find additional discounts besides the platform-specific deals. SBI card holders are eligible to get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 29,750. Notably, the SBI bank offer ends after Friday, October 11.

Apart from this, Amazon is giving cashback and welcome rewards for purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options, replacement benefits, and exchange offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Offers on Premium Smart TVs

Product Name Launch Price Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung QE1D Series QLED TV Rs. 64,900 Rs. 41,990 Buy Now
TCL 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 79,990 Rs. 33,990 Buy Now
Sony Bravia 2 Google TV Rs. 99,900 Rs. 57,990 Buy Now
Mi (75in) Q1 Series 4K QLED TV Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 80,999 Buy Now
Sony (75in) Bravia 3 4K LED Google TV Rs. 2,69,900 Rs. 1,31,990 Buy Now
Vu (75in) Masterpiece 4K TV Rs. 1,35,000 Rs. 99,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon, Sale Offers 2024, Discount Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Official Reveals Reason Behind New Capture Button on the Find X8 Series
Google Search Now Supports Ethereum Name Service: Here’s What it Means

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals on Premium Smart TVs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Confirmed to Be Launched in October, to Get Performance Boost
  2. JioFinance App Launches in India With UPI and These Other Features
  3. Tesla Unveils Cybercab Driverless Robotaxi With Autonomous Capabilities
  4. Poco C75 Global Variant Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. iQOO 13 Will Come With BOE's Latest Display With These Specifications
  6. Lava Agni 3 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Search Now Supports Ethereum Name Service: Here’s What it Means
  2. Oppo Official Reveals Reason Behind New Capture Button on the Find X8 Series
  3. Google Is Rolling Out Custom AI Art Screensavers on Google TV Devices: How to Add
  4. Crypto-Friendly Dubai Issues Cease-and-Desist Orders Against Seven Entities, Here’s Why
  5. Poco C75 Global Variant May Come With up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage: Report
  6. YouTube Reportedly Confirms Reducing Elements on the Ads as Users Claim ‘Skip Button’ Is Being Hidden
  7. Tesla Cybercab Autonomous Prototype EV With FSD System and No Steering Wheel Unveiled
  8. Samsung Backs Scholarly AI Bot Serving Students and Academics
  9. AMD Sees Next AI Chip in Mass Production Later This Year
  10. Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner With Multiple Hydration Modes Launched: Specifications, Price in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »