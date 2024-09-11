Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 could kick start in the last week of September. The yearly sale will bring attractive discounts on a range of products ahead of the festival season in India. A teaser on Flipkart reveals that the e-commerce giant has joined hands with HDFC this year to provide additional offers on payments made using cards and EMI transactions during the sale. Brands like Apple, Samsung and Google are likely to drop prices of their flagship smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024. Besides smartphones and electronic devices, lifestyle, grocery, home, and furniture products will get discounts.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2024 Sale Date Leaked

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2024 sale could start on September 26 for Plus members, as per a leaked banner shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X. While an official teaser is live on Flipkart, it doesn't reveal the sale date. Like in previous years, the sale could open for all customers a day later on September 27. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC to provide the bank's cardholders with instant discounts on purchases made using their cards and EMI transitions.

In addition to bank-based discounts, Flipkart shoppers will also get no-cost EMI options, UPI-based offers, and exchange offers. Further, customers can avail of Pay Later services. Flipkart Plus members can get SuperCoins offers as well.

Flipkart's yearly sale is expected to bring discounts on iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models — following the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Other flagships including Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, and Google's Pixel 9 series phones are likely to see price cuts during the sale. Several popular handsets from Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo and Nothing will be listed with attractive discounts in the sale. The deal prices for these handsets will be disclosed in the coming days. Further, the platform is expected to have Big Billion Days exclusive launches as well.

Similar big discounts can be expected across other product categories like wearables, speakers, laptops, household items, fashion and apparel. Flipkart could also run flash deals daily.

Flipkart's major rival Amazon will also be hosting its annual festive sale —Great Indian Festival — ahead of Diwali and Dussehra. The US tech giant is yet to reveal dates for the sale but we can expect it to be in line with Flipkart sale dates.