Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • France to Use AI Powered Surveillance During 2024 Paris Olympics Despite Warnings From Rights Groups

France to Use AI-Powered Surveillance During 2024 Paris Olympics Despite Warnings From Rights Groups

Civil rights groups have warned that the algorithmic video surveillance poses a threat to civil liberties

By Reuters | Updated: 24 March 2023 14:08 IST
France to Use AI-Powered Surveillance During 2024 Paris Olympics Despite Warnings From Rights Groups

Photo Credit: olympics.com

France would become the first country in the European Union to legalise AI-powered surveillance

Highlights
  • Plan to deploy AI surveillance met strong resistance from rights groups
  • EU legislation will look at AI used in public sector and law enforcement
  • The text was voted by a margin of 59-17 in favour

France's National Assembly on Thursday approved the use of artificial intelligence (AI) video surveillance during the 2024 Paris Olympics, overlooking warnings from civil rights groups that the technology posed a threat to civil liberties.

The government says algorithmic video surveillance can detect "pre-determined events", abnormal behaviour and crowd surges, helping ensure the safety of millions of tourists who are expected to flood the French capital next summer.

With favourable preliminary votes in the Senate and Assembly, the biggest legislative hurdles have been cleared, though it could be challenged at the highest constitutional court.

If formally adopted, France would become the first country in the European Union to legalise AI-powered surveillance. That would be setting a worrying surveillance precedent, a group of several dozen European lawmakers said last week.

Justifying the technology, Stephane Mazars, an MP with President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party, said that "in front of the whole world, France will need to rise to the meet the greatest security challenge in its history."

The plan to deploy AI surveillance has met strong resistance from rights groups such as Amnesty International and digital rights groups. They argue the technology poses a threat to civil freedoms and draws a dangerous line in the sand.

The text was voted by a margin of 59-17 in favour, in the 577-seat chamber.

The debate in France comes as the European Union is discussing its own AI Act, a landmark piece of EU legislation governing the use of artificial intelligence in Europe that has been in the works for over two years.

Apart from uses of AI by companies, the EU legislation will also look at AI used in public sector and law enforcement.

France's privacy watchdog, CNIL, is backing the French government's bill on the condition that no biometric data is treated. Proponents of the bill say this is the case, but privacy specialists are sceptical.

"You can do two things: object detection or analysis of human behaviour - the latter is the processing of biometric data," said Daniel Leufer, policy advisor at digital rights organisation Access Now, which is advocating for the banning of biometric data collection in public spaces in the EU's AI Act.

Ruling party lawmaker Sacha Houlie, who chairs parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs, told the lower house that AI could have helped prevent the 2016 Nice attack by identifying the movements of a truck used to plough through a crowd as suspicious. The technology could also have helped avert the crowd chaos at the Champions League Final in Paris last year, he said.

Both the Senate and Assembly have now approved the bill text. A joint-chamber committee will seek compromise on any differences in the text that they agreed on during the debate.

Access Now's Leufer questioned the utility of AI in spotting would-be attackers because of the complexities in training algorithms on rare incidents.

"AI is not good at that type of thing (because) on a technical level, you have to give a machine loads of examples," he said.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artificial intelligence, European Union, CNIL
WhatsApp Short Video Messages Feature for iOS Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report
Moto G13 India Launch Date Set for March 29, to Feature MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Related Stories

France to Use AI-Powered Surveillance During 2024 Paris Olympics Despite Warnings From Rights Groups
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Crypto Fugitive Do Kwan Arrested, South Korea to Seek Extradition
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Redmi Note 12 4G With Snapdragon 685 SoC Launched: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  5. ChatGPT Can Now Browse the Internet: Here's How It Works
  6. Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on This Date
  7. Nothing Ear 2 First Impressions: What’s New?
  8. BTC, ETH Prices Rise as Most Cryptocurrencies Record Profits
  9. Accenture Announces Plans to Cut 19,000 Jobs: Here's Why
  10. Oppo Find X6, Find X6 Pro With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Airtel Pips Jio in 5G Rollout Race, Expands Next-Generation Network Coverage to 500 Cities
  3. iQoo Z7x 5G Tipped to Launch in India in April; Price, Key Specifications Leaked: Report
  4. Moto G13 India Launch Date Set for March 29, to Feature MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  5. France to Use AI-Powered Surveillance During 2024 Paris Olympics Despite Warnings From Rights Groups
  6. WhatsApp Short Video Messages Feature for iOS Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report
  7. Mumbai Woman Loses Rs. 6.9 Lakh in Cyber Fraud After Responding to Fake Unpaid Electricity Bill Message
  8. Elden Ring Gets Long-Promised Ray Tracing Support on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X: Details
  9. Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on April 13: Specifications and Features
  10. OpenAI Launches Plugin Support for ChatGPT, AI Chatbot Gets Access to Live Data for the First Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.