The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is set to begin next week, but Amazon Prime members in India will get early access to all upcoming deals one day before other customers. The e-commerce platform will offer a wide range of products at significant discounts, along with attractive exchange offers and other benefits. Ahead of the sale, which begins on September 23, Amazon has highlighted some top early deals on electronics like laptops, smartphones, smart TVs and gaming consoles from leading brands. Here, we've compiled some of the best early offers available on PC accessories.

In addition to the discounted prices, SBI debit and credit card holders can get an instant 10 percent discount during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shoppers can also enjoy extra perks on EMI transactions. By using coupons or exchange offers, buyers can further reduce the effective sale price and maximise their savings. These offers are, however, subject to specific terms and conditions.

Earlier, we covered the top early deals on smartphones from brands like iQOO, Poco, Realme, and OnePlus. We also showcased the best early offers on Amazon Echo devices, popular gaming consoles and laptops. Now, we present the best early deals on PC accessories that shoppers can take advantage of ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Early PC Accessories Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard Rs. 21,995 Rs. 12,995 Buy Now Logitech MX Keys Mini Minimalist Wireless Illuminated Keyboard Rs. 15,395 Rs. 8,895 Buy Now Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition Wireless Mouse Rs. 8,995 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now Dell MS7421W Rechargable Mouse Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,899 Buy Now HP KM120 Wired Mouse and Keyboard Combo Rs. 1,399 Rs. 799 Buy Now Arctic Fox Pureview Transparent Wireless and Bluetooth Rechargeable Mouse Rs. 1,999 Rs. 549 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.