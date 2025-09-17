Early PC Accessories Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on PC Accessories Revealed

Amazon Prime members will receive early access to the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale, 24 hours before it begins.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 15:36 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on PC Accessories Revealed

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Amazon Sale 2025: Some of the top deals on PC accessories are inclusive of bank offers

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon has highlighted some of the top early deals on electronic items
  • SBI debit and credit card holders can get an instant 10 percent discount
  • The additional offers are subject to specific terms and conditions
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is set to begin next week, but Amazon Prime members in India will get early access to all upcoming deals one day before other customers. The e-commerce platform will offer a wide range of products at significant discounts, along with attractive exchange offers and other benefits. Ahead of the sale, which begins on September 23, Amazon has highlighted some top early deals on electronics like laptops, smartphones, smart TVs and gaming consoles from leading brands. Here, we've compiled some of the best early offers available on PC accessories.

In addition to the discounted prices, SBI debit and credit card holders can get an instant 10 percent discount during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shoppers can also enjoy extra perks on EMI transactions. By using coupons or exchange offers, buyers can further reduce the effective sale price and maximise their savings. These offers are, however, subject to specific terms and conditions.

Earlier, we covered the top early deals on smartphones from brands like iQOO, Poco, Realme, and OnePlus. We also showcased the best early offers on Amazon Echo devices, popular gaming consoles and laptops. Now, we present the best early deals on PC accessories that shoppers can take advantage of ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Early PC Accessories Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard Rs. 21,995 Rs. 12,995 Buy Now
Logitech MX Keys Mini Minimalist Wireless Illuminated Keyboard Rs. 15,395 Rs. 8,895 Buy Now
Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition Wireless Mouse Rs. 8,995 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Dell MS7421W Rechargable Mouse Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,899 Buy Now
HP KM120 Wired Mouse and Keyboard Combo Rs. 1,399 Rs. 799 Buy Now
Arctic Fox Pureview Transparent Wireless and Bluetooth Rechargeable Mouse Rs. 1,999 Rs. 549 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live on September 19 With Jaw-Dropping Prices on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R, and More
Amazon Sale 2025: Deals on ACs from Carrier, Hitachi, LG, and More Brands Revealed Ahead of Sale

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on PC Accessories Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers Listed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  2. OnePlus 13 Gets Big Price Cut at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Redmi 15R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Retailers in India
  5. Google Pixel 10 Review: A Brilliant Phone We Wanted to Love
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased
  2. Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More
  3. Meta Connect 2025 Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcements
  4. Solar Storm From Hidden Magnetic Island on the Sun Surprises Scientists
  5. UK, US to Deepen Cooperation on Digital Assets Amidst US President Donald Trump’s State Visit
  6. ISRO Chairman Opens OrbitAID Research Facility to Boost On-Orbit Servicing in India
  7. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Will Reportedly Feature RPG Mechanics, Launch in Early 2026
  8. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13 Deal We've All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here
  9. Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live on September 19 With Jaw-Dropping Prices on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R, and More
  10. Redmi 15R 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »