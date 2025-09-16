Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will begin on September 23, which means customers only have to wait for a few more days before the sale event commences. The e-commerce giant's biggest annual sale event in India is expected to bring lucrative discounts on a wide range of products. During the sale, consumers can purchase smartphones, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, speakers, and more devices that will be discounted. However, if you are in the market for a new Amazon Echo device, you can get discounted prices on these products even before the sale begins.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Discounts and Bank Offers

Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the e-commerce giant has revealed early deals that are currently live on the website. These product listings offer platform-based discounts, bank offers, and select items also come with exchange offers where buyers can exchange their used devices for additional price cuts. Currently, SBI debit and credit card holders can avail of up to 10 percent discount while making transactions. Those looking to manage their finances better can opt for the no-cost EMI financing to spread out the bill over up to 24 months.

Here, we have curated a list of some of the biggest deals on Amazon Echo devices, including smart speakers and smart displays. Interestingly, the deals are available on bundled products, where each Echo device has to be purchased with a Wipro 9W LED smart bulb.

If you are looking for deals on PlayStation 5 and its accessories, you can check our list of deals here. And if you're interested in early deals on smartphones, here's a handy guide to some of the top deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals on Amazon Echo Devices

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Echo Dot 5th Gen + Smart bulb Rs. 7,598 Rs. 4,999 Buy Here Echo Pop + Smart bulb Rs. 7,098 Rs. 3,499 Buy Here Echo 4th Gen + Smart bulb Rs. 12,098 Rs. 5,550 Buy Here Echo Spot + Smart Bulb Rs. 11,098 Rs. 7,999 Buy Here Echo Show 5 + Smart bulb Rs. 14,098 Rs. 11,549 Buy Here Echo Show 8 + Smart bulb Rs. 16,098 Rs. 9,549 Buy Here

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.