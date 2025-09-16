Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will start on September 23
Shoppers can avail of a discount of up to 10 percent on SBI bank cards
Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options with select purchases
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will begin on September 23, which means customers only have to wait for a few more days before the sale event commences. The e-commerce giant's biggest annual sale event in India is expected to bring lucrative discounts on a wide range of products. During the sale, consumers can purchase smartphones, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, speakers, and more devices that will be discounted. However, if you are in the market for a new Amazon Echo device, you can get discounted prices on these products even before the sale begins.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Discounts and Bank Offers
Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the e-commerce giant has revealed early deals that are currently live on the website. These product listings offer platform-based discounts, bank offers, and select items also come with exchange offers where buyers can exchange their used devices for additional price cuts. Currently, SBI debit and credit card holders can avail of up to 10 percent discount while making transactions. Those looking to manage their finances better can opt for the no-cost EMI financing to spread out the bill over up to 24 months.
Here, we have curated a list of some of the biggest deals on Amazon Echo devices, including smart speakers and smart displays. Interestingly, the deals are available on bundled products, where each Echo device has to be purchased with a Wipro 9W LED smart bulb.
