Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Early Deals on Amazon Echo Devices Revealed

Before the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, you can buy the Echo Pop and a smart bulb at a bundled price of Rs. 3,499.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 19:53 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime members will get access to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 24 hours in advance

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will start on September 23
  • Shoppers can avail of a discount of up to 10 percent on SBI bank cards
  • Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options with select purchases
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will begin on September 23, which means customers only have to wait for a few more days before the sale event commences. The e-commerce giant's biggest annual sale event in India is expected to bring lucrative discounts on a wide range of products. During the sale, consumers can purchase smartphones, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, speakers, and more devices that will be discounted. However, if you are in the market for a new Amazon Echo device, you can get discounted prices on these products even before the sale begins.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Discounts and Bank Offers

Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the e-commerce giant has revealed early deals that are currently live on the website. These product listings offer platform-based discounts, bank offers, and select items also come with exchange offers where buyers can exchange their used devices for additional price cuts. Currently, SBI debit and credit card holders can avail of up to 10 percent discount while making transactions. Those looking to manage their finances better can opt for the no-cost EMI financing to spread out the bill over up to 24 months.

Here, we have curated a list of some of the biggest deals on Amazon Echo devices, including smart speakers and smart displays. Interestingly, the deals are available on bundled products, where each Echo device has to be purchased with a Wipro 9W LED smart bulb.

If you are looking for deals on PlayStation 5 and its accessories, you can check our list of deals here. And if you're interested in early deals on smartphones, here's a handy guide to some of the top deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals on Amazon Echo Devices

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Echo Dot 5th Gen + Smart bulb Rs. 7,598 Rs. 4,999 Buy Here
Echo Pop + Smart bulb Rs. 7,098 Rs. 3,499 Buy Here
Echo 4th Gen + Smart bulb Rs. 12,098 Rs. 5,550 Buy Here
Echo Spot + Smart Bulb Rs. 11,098 Rs. 7,999 Buy Here
Echo Show 5 + Smart bulb Rs. 14,098 Rs. 11,549 Buy Here
Echo Show 8 + Smart bulb Rs. 16,098 Rs. 9,549 Buy Here
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Color Black, White
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks, useful screen
  • Decent visual content available
  • Alexa is constantly improving
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Screen is too small for a smart display
  • Average sound quality
Read detailed Amazon Echo Show 5 review
Model Echo Show 5
Touchpad Yes
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Compact, desktop-friendly design
  • Temperature and motion-detection sensors
  • Stable, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Decent sound for a device of this size
  • Bad
  • Tap controls and functions don't work very well
  • 3.5mm audio-out port removed
Read detailed Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review
Model Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Color Black, Blue, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Amazon Echo Spot 2024

Amazon Echo Spot 2024

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent bedside clock
  • Plenty of customisation options
  • Compact form factor
  • Alexa integration
  • Decent display
  • Bad
  • Screen is not bright enough
  • Underwhelming audio performance
Read detailed Amazon Echo Spot 2024 review
Model Echo Spot 2024
Color Black, Blue
Power Requirement 16.5V
Touchpad No
Network connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Pop
Color Black, Green, Purple, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Display included No
Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo (4th Gen)
Color Black, Blue, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on Smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, TCL and More Revealed

