Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Day 2

Amazon Great Freedom Sale has brought up huge deals and discounts on laptops.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 5 August 2023 20:09 IST
Lenovo laptops are available with a discount of up to Rs. 35,000

Highlights
  • Dell 14 laptop comes with Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor
  • It comes preloaded with pre-loaded Windows 11 home
  • The laptop is available with a 34 percent discount

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is live in India with massive discounts on a range of products. The ongoing sale will last till August 8. The sale has also brought deals worth considering on laptops and notebooks from popular brands including Dell, Lenovo, HP, and more. Additionally, the e-commerce site is providing an instant 10 percent discount up to Rs. 2,500 on select SBI bank cards transactions. Lenovo laptops are available at the ongoing sale with a discount of up to Rs. 35,000, whereas Dell laptops have received a discount of up to 34 percent.

Hence, if you have been planning to buy laptops and notebooks but within a limited budget, then the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023 has got some exciting deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best discounts on laptops under Rs. 50,000

Dell 14 Laptop with Intel i5

The Dell 14 is a lightweight and affordable laptop that is selling at an affordable price. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11357G quad-core processor and comes with 8GB RAM. It also offers 512GB SSD storage. It sports a 14-inch full-HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. I/O ports include an HDMI port, 3 USB ports, 1 headset jack, 1 HDMI port, and an SD 3.0 card slot.

Buy now at: Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 69,211)

Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 is another laptop in the sub-Rs 50,000 category. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS LCD display and is powered by a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor. It sports 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop draws power from a 45W battery and supports fast charging. For connectivity, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, a 3.5mm Headphone/Mic combo jack, an HDMI 1.4b port, and a 4-in-1 media reader. It measures ‎35.9 x 23.7 x 2cm and measures 1.65kg.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,490 (MRP Rs. 68,490)

Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop

The Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen with Intel Core i3 is a great deal for all budget buyers. It is powered by an Intel Core i3-115G4 dual-core processor. The slim laptop weighs 1.59kg and measures 48 x 32.1 x 9.5cm. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio. You will also get Windows 11 as the OS and Intel UHD Graphics pre-installed with the device. It packs a 45W battery and offers connectivity support for WiFi and Bluetooth.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 42,990)

Asus Vivobook 16X Laptop

The Asus Vivobook 16X is another great deal to consider. The laptop features a 16-inch WUXGA ILS LCD display. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics, it packs 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Asus offers Windows 11 OS and MS Office 2021 on this laptop. The 50W battery is claimed to provide up to 8 hours of battery life. Connectivity options include USB type-A, USB type-B, USB type-C, HDMI 1.4, and an audio jack support.

Buy now at: Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 68,990)  

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Day 2: Best Deals on Power Banks and Chargers

