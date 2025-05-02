Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 offers up to 45 percent discount on laptops.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2025 17:36 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops

Photo Credit: Amazon

Lenovo, Microsoft, Apple and other brands are selling laptops with discounted prices on Amazon

Highlights
  • Laptops from HP, Dell and Apple are available with discounts
  • Apple's MacBook Air with M4 chip is listed for Rs. 1,15,990
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can avail five percent cashback
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 in India began on May 1 at 12pm (noon) after a 12-hour early access period for Prime subscribers. The sale is underway on the e-commerce platform, with up to 45 percent discounts on laptops. If you are looking to purchase a premium laptop, the ongoing sale has offers on laptops from brands like Lenovo, Asus, HP and more at reduced prices. In addition to sale discounts, you can also avail of device-specific coupons and bank-based offers on select products. 

Laptops from brands such as AppleDellAcerHP, and Lenovo are available with price cuts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Laptops designed for developers, gaming, everyday tasks, and content creation are listed with discounts. 

Apple's 15-inch M4 MacBook Air is priced is listed for Rs. 1,20,990, down from the original price of Rs. 1,24,990. Similarly, the Asus Vivobook S14 is selling for Rs. 1,04,990, instead of Rs. 1,22,990.

In addition to general discounts, Amazon's sale has no-cost EMI payment options, exchange offers, and other bundled deals. Besides the direct discounts on products, purchases made using HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can take advantage of a five percent cashback offer.

Here are the top deals on premium laptops that you can get during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops

Product Name Effective Sale Price List Price Amazon Link
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (M4, 15-inch) Rs. 1,20,990 Rs. 1,24,990 Buy Now
HP Zbook Power G4-A Rs. 1,39,458 Rs. 1,71,128 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 13 Rs. 99,690  Rs. 1,27,700 Buy Now
Asus ProArt PX13 Rs. 1,59,990  Rs. 2,15,990 Buy Now
MSI CreatorPro X17 HX Rs. 4,94,490  Rs. 5,82,990 Buy Now
Asus TUF Gaming F15 Rs. 1,04,990  Rs. 1,37,990 Buy Now
HP OMEN Rs. 1,29,990  Rs. 1,86,047 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ (2024) Rs. 99,5051 Rs. 1,39,290 Buy Now

Asus Vivobook S14

 1,04,9900 Rs. 1,52,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus Vivobook S14 (2025, Intel Core i5) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S14 (2025, Intel Core i5) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.40 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon Great Summer Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Search’s AI Mode Rolls Out to More Users With New Features
Bharat Web3 Association to Host Web3 Cybersecurity Workshop in Bengaluru on May 8

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Outsold Other S25 Models in Global Markets
  3. Global iQOO Neo 10 Model Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  4. Honor Teases Upcoming Launch of These New Smartwatches
  5. Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000 in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
  6. Sony Xperia 1 VII May Debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM
  7. Wednesday Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Jenna Ortega Starrer Online?
  8. Best Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Bharat Web3 Association to Host Web3 Cybersecurity Workshop in Bengaluru on May 8
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  4. Google Search’s AI Mode Rolls Out to More Users With New Features
  5. Apple Renews Fears About Tariffs, China With Wobbly Report
  6. Apple to Source Billions of US-Made Chips in Supply Chain Shift
  7. Gemini App to Get Improved Personalisation Features; Gemini Ultra Plan Said to Be in the Works
  8. Asus Updates ROG Strix Scar, Strix, Zephyrus and Flow Gaming Laptop Lineups With Intel and AMD CPUs
  9. Poco F7 Reportedly Listed on IMDA Certification Website Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Google Drive Gets Gemini AI-Powered Conversation Feature for Uploaded Files
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »