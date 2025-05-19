Realme GT 7T is all set to go official in India and other global markets on May 27. Ahead of its official unveiling, the design of the new GT series smartphone has been leaked online through alleged renders. The leaked renders give us an early look at the colour options as well. The Realme GT 7T is tipped to come with a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max processor. The phone is confirmed to ship with a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

Realme GT 7T Design Leaked

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shared alleged images of the Realme GT 7T on X. They show the phone from all angles in black, blue, and yellow colour options. The yellow colour variant has black stripes on the rear, giving it a sporty look. The handset has a square-shaped camera module that includes two sensors and a ring-like LED flash. The display has a hole-punch cutout at the centre and narrow bezels.

Realme GT 7T full specs & renders



- Dimensity 8400 MAX

- 6.8" AMOLED, 2800 x 1280, 120Hz

- 50MP Main, OIS (f/1.8) + 8MP Ultrawide (f/2.2)

- 32MP Selfie (f/2.4)

- 7,000mAh, 120W

- Android 15, Realme UI 6.0

- 162.42 × 75.97 × 8.88mm | 205g

- WiFi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB 2.0

-… pic.twitter.com/04RKjczA41 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) May 16, 2025

The post also includes the possible specifications of the Realme GT 7T, corroborating previous rumours. It is said to come with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and a 6.8-inch (1,280x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max chipset.

For optics, the Realme GT 7T is tipped to have a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it could pack a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It is said to come with an IP68-rated build.

The Realme GT 7T is said to include Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. It could measure 162.42 x 75.97 x 8.25mm and weigh 202 grams. Realme has already confirmed that the GT 7T will feature a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging.

The Realme GT 7T will launch on May 27 in select global markets and India. It will be announced alongside the Realme GT 7. Both phones will go on sale in India through Amazon and Realme India e-store.