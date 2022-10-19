Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has entered its final week and will end on October 23. There are still several great deals available as part of the Finale Days Sale. In addition, Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RuPay customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. If you have a budget of Rs. 50,000 and are in the market for a laptop, then check out this list for some of the best deals still live on mid-range laptops. There are also exchange offers available with these laptops to further sweeten the deal.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale: Best offers on laptops under Rs. 50,000

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 82KU017KIN (Rs. 44,990)

This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 model is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, integrated with AMD Radeon Graphics. It sports a 15.5-inch full-HD anti-glare display with 250 nits of brightness. There is 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD of storage. This Lenovo laptop has received a 34 percent discount bundled with an exchange offer discount of up to Rs. 18,100.

Buy now at: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 68,490)

Acer Extensa 15 EX215-54 (Rs. 40,000)

Amazon is offering a 31 percent discount on the Acer Extensa 15 EX215-54 along with an up to Rs. 16,000 exchange offer discount. It has a 15.6-inch full-HD TFT LCD screen. Under the hood, this laptop packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There is also 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,000 (MRP Rs. 57,999)

Asus VivoBook 14 2021 (Rs. 46,990)

The Asus VivoBook 14 (2021) is currently available with a 36 percent discount, which has reduced its price to Rs. 46,990. There is also an exchange offer bundled with this deal that can provide an additional up to Rs. 16,000 discount. This Asus laptop features a 14-inch full-HD anti-glare display with 220 nits of brightness. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with integrated Intel UHD Graphics. This laptop is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage, and 1TB of HDD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 72,990)

HP 15s-gr0012AU (Rs. 37,999)

This HP 15 model can be currently purchased from Amazon with a 21 percent discount. Swapping an older laptop can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 14,500. This laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with 250 nits of brightness. Under the hood, it packs an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, paired with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. This model houses 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage, and 1TB of HDD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 48,294)

Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51 (Rs. 49,990)

You can get your hands on the Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51 at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990. The included exchange offer can further reduce its cost by up to Rs. 18,100. This thin and light laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, along with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Acer claims that this laptop has a battery life of up to 7.5 hours. It packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.