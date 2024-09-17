Technology News
Samsung Plans to Launch Rollable Smartphone With Flexible Screen in 2025: Report

Huawei recently pipped Samsung to launch the world's first tri-fold smartphone, but the South Korean firm may be focusing on developing a phone with an even larger display.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2024 16:30 IST
Samsung Plans to Launch Rollable Smartphone With Flexible Screen in 2025: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung Display

Samsung Display Flex Note Extendable was shown off at CES 2024

  • Samsung is reportedly working on a rollable phone
  • The purported rollable phone from Samsung could be launched in H2 2025
  • Huawei recently beat Samsung to launch the first tri-fold smartphone
Samsung is working on a smartphone that is equipped with a large, rollable display that could arrive next year, according to a report. This handset is said be equipped with a flexible screen that can be unrolled to form a much larger display. If the purported launch timeline is accurate, the device could arrive six years after the company launched its first foldable smartphone. Samsung has yet to announce plans to launch such a device, but the company has previously revealed novel display technologies including a hybrid device that folds and slides simultaneously.

The Elec reports (in Korean) that Samsung is developing a phone with a rollable screen that can be expanded to a 12.4-inch display — almost as large as some Android tablets. Such a device would also be larger than the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design that was recently unveiled in China with a 10.2-inch screen.

The device is also said to be equipped with an under-display camera (UDC), suggesting that the foldable phone will not include a camera cutout, offering an uninterrupted viewing experience. The large display on the device, coupled with the UDC technology could result in a high price tag for the purported rollable phone from Samsung.

This isn't the first novel foldable display to be shown off by Samsung. Over the past few years, the South Korean tech conglomerate has shown off new foldable phones that fold inward twice, like the alphabet G, while another prototype folds in the form of the letter Z. The company has also been granted patents for phones with rollable and triple-folding screens. 

Samsung was recently pipped by Huawei — the Chinese firm launched the Mate XT Ultimate Design as the world's first triple-folding smartphone earlier this month, while a commercial version of the tri-fold displays shown off by Samsung is yet to be unveiled.

The Elec report states that Samsung has shifted its attention to rollable phones, and the firm is expected to launch the phone in the second half of 2025, and we can expect more details about the handset to surface in the coming months.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung Rollable Phone, Samsung Rolling Display, Samsung Rollable Display, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Plans to Launch Rollable Smartphone With Flexible Screen in 2025: Report
