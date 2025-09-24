Technology News
English Edition
Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Beat Other Flagship Handsets to Top DxOMark Ranking for Smartphone Displays

Google introduced a new Adaptive Tone feature this year, which adjusts the white point to match ambient lighting, similar to Apple's True Tone feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 13:53 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Beat Other Flagship Handsets to Top DxOMark Ranking for Smartphone Displays

Google Pixel 10 owners must manually enable the 120Hz refresh rate on the handset

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 have topped DxOMark's display rankings, and the benchmark platform found that both handsets deliver well-balanced performance across all of its tests. The new handsets from Google beat the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is now the third phone in the display ranking. DxOMark's tests found that phones offer some notable features, including (but not limited to) colour reproduction, high peak brightness, touch responsiveness, and eye comfort features.

DxOMark Benchmark Reveal Strong Performance Across Various Tests

According to DxOMark, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL reached a peak brightness of 3013nits, while the Pixel 10 followed closely with 2983nits in High Brightness Mode. This places both devices among the best performers for outdoor visibility, ensuring comfortable viewing even when it's bright outdoors.

DxOMark's latest ranking for smartphone displays
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ DxOMark

 

Colour rendering was another area where both phones excelled. These handsets offer Default, Natural, or Faithful colour modes, and DxOMark says that they offer accurate results across all lighting conditions. This year, Google introduced a new Adaptive Tone feature, which dynamically adjusts the white point to match ambient lighting, similar to Apple's True Tone feature.

The handsets also delivered impressive HDR video playback according to DxOMark, in terms of brightness, contrast, and colour reproduction. However, the benchmark revealed that SDR playback on the Pixel 10 Pro XL was slightly dim.

Both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro offer reliable touch responsiveness, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL offers even faster feedback, according to DxOMark. It's worth noting that the 120 Hz refresh rate manually activated on the Pixel 10, unlike its more expensive sibling.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL includes support for 480 Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) for eye comfort in dimly lit areas, and it must be manually enabled. DxOMark also assigned both models an Eye Comfort Label, for offering an effective blue-light filter feature.

At the time of publishing this story, the Pixel 10 Pro was at the top of DxOMark's display ranking with 161 points, while the Pixel 10 was in second place with 160 points. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which was launched earlier this year, was in third place with 160 points, while last year's Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro close behind with 158 points.

