Google Pixel 10 series was launched on Wednesday at the Made by Google event. The company's flagship smartphones also command a flagship price. However, if you live in the US, there might be a workaround. Popular network carrier AT&T is currently running a promotional offer where it is offering the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL effectively for free when buyers exchange any older Pixel device in any condition. Yes, it can be a decade-old original Pixel that does not even work.

Google Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL Trade-in Deal on ATT: Explained

AT&T is currently offering a carrier instalment plan on its website. The terms are simple. Anyone who trades in any older Pixel device in any condition is eligible to purchase the Google Pixel 10 Pro, which starts at $999 (priced at Rs. 1,09,999 in India), or the $1,199 (priced at Rs. Rs. 1,24,999) Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for free.

The deal is not limited to Pixel trade-ins, however. Individuals can also trade in an iPhone X or newer, a Samsung Galaxy S10 or newer, a OnePlus 7 Pro or newer, or any smartphone with a minimum trade-in value of $35 (approximately Rs. 3,045). As long as they meet this criterion, US residents are eligible for the deal.

But just like any carrier instalment plans, this also comes with a few caveats. AT&T will cover the cost of the smartphone via monthly bill credits that are spread across 36 months. The company will credit up to $31.95 (roughly Rs. 2,779) a month for the Pixel 10 Pro and $38.34 (roughly Rs. 3,335) for the Pixel 10 Pro XL. So, individuals will have to sign up for this agreement and stay on AT&T's carrier line for the entire period. If they wish to disconnect the line at any point before the 36 months, they will have to pay the remaining amount.

Buyers will also have to purchase a postpaid unlimited voice and data plan from AT&T as part of this offer, which starts at $75.99 (roughly Rs. 6,611) per month, before taxes and fees. Additionally, buyers will also have to pay tax on the full retail price of the smartphone, as well as an activation or upgradation fee of $35 (roughly Rs. 3,045) per line.

This deal may not be suitable for everyone, given the terms and conditions; however, if you're already using AT&T's unlimited postpaid plan and wish to upgrade your existing smartphone with the latest Pixel 10 Pro or 10 Pro XL, this might be the most affordable way to do so.