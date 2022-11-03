Technology News
loading

BTC, ETH Hit With Losses as Overall Crypto Market Cap Drops by 0.86 Percent in 24 Hours

As per Coinbase and Binance for instance, BTC values are hovering around the price point of $20,338 (roughly Rs. 16.7 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 11:25 IST
BTC, ETH Hit With Losses as Overall Crypto Market Cap Drops by 0.86 Percent in 24 Hours

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The overall crypto market cap valuation stands at $1.01 trillion

Highlights
  • Polkadot, Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Tron, Uniswap saw value dips
  • Avalanche, Litecoin saw small gains

After registering continuous growth for at least five consecutive days, the crypto price charts reflected losses for most altcoins on Thursday, November 3. Bitcoin opened with a price dip of 0.86 percent, as per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360. In India, BTC price currently stands at $20,310 (roughly Rs. 16.8 lakh). The first every cryptocurrency also recorded losses on international exchanges. As per Coinbase and Binance for instance, BTC values are hovering around the price point of $20,338 (roughly Rs. 16.7 lakh) after meeting with losses of up to 0.90 percent.

Ether, in its conventional movement, followed Bitcoin into losses. With a value drop of 2.68 percent, ETH is currently trading at $1,545 (roughly Rs. 1.28 lakh), the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 shows.

“Nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate figures that would be released shortly will give more clarity as to whether the FED would have enough leverage and data-backing to justify a 5th consecutive 75bps rate hike next month. Meanwhile, the crypto markets have also exhibited increased volatility,” said the research team by CoinDCX.

Most altcoins opened with losses today.

These include Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Ripple, Cardano, and Solana.

Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Tron, and Uniswap also witnessed price dips.

The overall crypto market cap decreased by 0.86 percent in the last 24 hours and the valuation stands at $1.01 trillion (roughly Rs. 83,67,357 crore).

Only a handful of cryptocurrencies opened with profits today.

These include stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD as well as Polygon, Avalanche, Litecoin, and LEO.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Tron, Uniswap, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Polygon, Avalanche, Litecoin, LEO
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Huawei Pocket S Foldable Smartphone With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

BTC, ETH Hit With Losses as Overall Crypto Market Cap Drops by 0.86 Percent in 24 Hours
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Said to Plan to Fire Half of Twitter's Workforce to Cut Costs
  2. Huawei Pocket S With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  4. iOS 16.2 to Launch in December, iOS 16.3 May Arrive by March 2023: Gurman
  5. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  6. How NASA’s James Webb Telescope Lets Us See the Universe’s First Galaxies
  7. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  8. Indian Web3 Talent Swarming to Metaverse, Blockchain Gaming: KuCoin CEO
  9. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked: Report
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Wins More Business From Apple as Q4 Revenue Forecast Falls Short of Estimates
  2. Instagram Adds Support for NFT Sales, Gifts on Reels; Expands Subscriptions to Eligible US Creators
  3. BTC, ETH Hit With Losses as Overall Crypto Market Cap Drops by 0.86 Percent in 24 Hours
  4. Huawei Pocket S Foldable Smartphone With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Teases a Mysterious ‘Mighty’ Heartbeat
  6. Elon Musk Said to be Preparing to Eliminate Half of Twitter's Workforce to Drive Down Costs
  7. Twitter Will Not Reinstate Banned Users Like Donald Trump Without 'Clear Process', Elon Musk Says
  8. Elon Musk Faces Questions From Advertisers Over Twitter Free-for-All After Takeover
  9. China’s CBDC Bets on User Privacy and Fund Safety, Central Bank Governor Explains Design
  10. EA Lowers Annual Booking Forecast for 2022 Amid Decades-High Inflation, Strong Dollar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.