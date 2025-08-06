Technology News
English Edition
Nothing's Essential Space Updated With Ability to Share Memories, Flip-to-Record Audio Clips

Nothing Essential Space was added as an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled feature, which first came with the Nothing Phone 3a series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 14:09 IST
Nothing Essential Space was first launched with along with Nothing Phone 3a (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing’s Essential Space update enables easier sharing of information
  • Nothing’s Essential Space was recently updated with faster AI responses
  • Users can download the update via the Google Play Store
Nothing's Essential Space has been updated with two new sharing-related improvements that make it easier to transfer information stored on the company's phones. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered hub was first introduced with the Nothing Phone 3a series, which was launched on March. A user can tap the dedicated Essential Key on the side of the phone to take a screenshot of the information on the display. They can then take typed or voice notes regarding the content present in the screenshot, which is saved to the Essential Space.

Essential Space Lets Users Share Audio Directly With Other Apps

The Carl Pei-led tech company said in an X (formerly Twitter) post that it is updating the Essential Space to introduce two new features that are claimed to make sharing of the captured content easier for users. The update can also be manually downloaded from the Google Play Store if it hasn't automatically been installed.

The most notable improvement is the ability to share Flip-to-Record audio clips. A highlight of the Essential Space hub was to take voice notes regarding the information being displayed in a screenshot. Now, users can share these audio clips directly from the hub to other apps. The new functionality has been added to the share menu of Essential Space.

nothing essential space inline nothing essential space

Nothing Essential Space hub uses AI to summarise information
Photo Credit: Nothing

Similarly, the latest update also makes it easier to share “Memories”. This means you can share content from the Essential Space hub as images, PDFs, or Markdown files. This feature can also be found in the share menu of the AI-powered hub.

Recently, Nothing announced the rollout of an Essential Space update that introduced the ability for users to edit their to-do lists, along with a new detailed page reminder, allowing users to edit the time and content of their reminders. The update also made the AI response time faster, while improving the stability and performance of the hub.

In the past, the company also integrated the Camera Capture functionality into the Essential Space, allowing users to capture information using the camera app of the phone. The captured images are not saved in the gallery app along with other photos and videos that a user has clicked.

Essential Space for first introduced by the UK-based tech firm with its Nothing Phone 3a series, which was launched on March 4. In our review of the handset, we found that the app was able to generate useful summaries for each screenshot that was taken, at the same time, automatically creating a to-do list based on the information on the screenshot and the audio or text note it was tagged with.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Further reading: Nothing Essential Space, Nothing Essential Space Update, Nothing Phone 3a
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
