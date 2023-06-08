Realme 11 Pro 5G series will be launched in India later today. The upcoming flagship series from the company will include the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. The company confirmed the launch date and timing of the Realme 11 Pro series in India last week. Both smartphones were launched in China last month. These handsets are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 chipset. The Realme 11 Pro 5G features two rear cameras, while the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sports a triple rear camera setup.

Here are all the details that you need to know about the upcoming Realme 11 Pro series launch in India from how to watch the livestream, to its expected price and specifications.

Realme 11 Pro 5G series India launch livestream details

Realme 11 Pro series India launch at 12pm (noon) today. The event for the launch of the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ will be livestreamed via Realme India's YouTube channel. To watch the live event on this page, you can click on the embedded video below.

As mentioned earlier, the Realme 11 Pro series will include the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. Both the smartphones were launched in China last month.

Realme 11 Pro 5G series price, availability (expected)

Realme has not confirmed the launch price and availability of the smartphones in India. However, according to a previous report, the Realme 11 Pro could debut with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, the Realme 11 Pro+ is said to feature up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

According to another report, the pre-orders for the both the handsets could begin from June 8. Customers can pre-reserve till June 14. The company is tipped to offer a Realme Watch 2 Pro worth Rs. 4,499 on pre-ordering the handsets. The expected colour options for both the smartphones are Astral Black, Oasis Green, Sunrise Beige.

In China, the Realme 11 Pro 5G comes with a starting price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000), whereas the price for Realme 11 Pro+ starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000). We can expect to see similar pricing for the handsets in India.

Realme 11 Pro 5G series specifications (expected)

Both the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are expected to debut in India with similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts. The handsets are expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved displays with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Both the phones are said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

As mentioned above, the Realme 11 Pro could get a dual rear camera unit led by a 100-megapixel sensor, while the Realme 11 Pro+ may feature a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 sensor. Both models are expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

