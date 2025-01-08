OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R were introduced in India on Tuesday. The Shenzhen-based OEM has announced a 180-day phone replacement plan for OnePlus 13 series buyers in the country. The handsets run on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 out-of-the-box and pack 6,000mAh batteries. The flagship OnePlus 13 model, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, was initially launched in China in October 2024. The OnePlus 13R, on the other hand, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, is a global version of the OnePlus Ace 5.

OnePlus 13 Series 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R customers, purchasing the phones in India between January 10 and February 13, are eligible for the 180-day phone replacement plan without any additional cost. However, starting February 14, buyers can only avail of this as an optional paid plan. OnePlus 13 buyers will have to pay Rs. 2,599, while people purchasing the OnePlus 13R can get it for Rs. 2,299. The paid plan extends the service duration for three additional months.

OnePlus noted that "in the unlikely event that any hardware quality issue" comes up in the first 180 days after the OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R purchase, customers will be eligible for a one-time "worry-free" device replacement. The hardware issues include problems with screens, back covers, batteries, motherboards, etc. OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu claims that the plan highlights the company's "confidence in the reliability" of its products.

The 180-day phone replacement plan is part of OnePlus's Project Starlight, which was announced in India in December 2024. The initiative is claimed to see the company invest Rs. 6,000 crore in the country over the next three years, aimed at improving customer service and the durability of its devices.

OnePlus 13 Series Price in India

The OnePlus 13 price in India starts at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants are listed at Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 86,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations of the OnePlus 13R are marked at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

The OnePlus 13 and 13R handsets will go on sale in the country starting January 10 and January 13, respectively via Amazon and the OnePlus India e-store.