Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Dates Announced: These Smartphones to Get Discounts

Amazon will offer up to 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 15:28 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Dates Announced: These Smartphones to Get Discounts

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 promises up to 65 percent off on smart TVs and home appliances

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2025 will begin next week
  • The sale will begin early for Prime users
  • Amazon will sell fashion products starting at Rs. 199
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2025 dates have been revealed. The online marketplace will run its special discount sale next week and Amazon Prime members will have early access to the sale. Amazon is assuring up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and up to 65 percent discount on smart TVs and projectors during the yearly sale. Other electronic items, Amazon devices, laptops, fashion products, kitchenware, and more also confirmed to receive price cuts during the sale.

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2025 will begin on January 13 at noon for everyone, and 12 hours prior for Prime users. The end date of the sale has not been announced yet. Amazon has joined hands with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount for credit cards and EMI transitions. Buyers can also avail of ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers, exchange discounts, as well as coupon discounts during the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Mobile Phone Offers Teased

This year's Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will bring up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories from brands including AppleOnePlusSamsungiQooRealme, and Xiaomi. The e-commerce website is teasing some of the major offers via a dedicated microsite.

Newly launched OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, iQOO 13 5G, iPhone 15, and Samsung Galaxy M35 5G are confirmed to receive price cuts. The Honor 200 5G, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Realme Narzo N61 and Redmi Note 14 5G will be available at discounted rates. The deal prices are yet to be revealed.

The upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale promises up to 65 percent off on smart TVs, home appliances and projectors. Electronics and accessories like earphones, smartwatches, mouse will start at Rs. 199. Amazon's Alexa and Fire TV products will start at Rs. 2,599 in the upcoming sale.

Amazon will sell fashion products starting at Rs. 199 and daily need items will have a starting price tag of Rs. 149. Further, there will be up to 50 percent discount for travel bookings made through Amazon Pay. Amazon will disclose more details about the new big sale in the coming days.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Great Republic Day, Sale Offers 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Announces AI-Focused Strategic Partnerships With Government, Major Enterprises
Razakar OTT Release Date: Telugu Historical Drama to Stream from January 24
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Dates Announced: These Smartphones to Get Discounts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  3. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  4. Nvidia Unveils Personal AI Supercomputer That Can Run Large AI Models
  5. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Debut in India With 6,000mAh Batteries
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
  7. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Amazon Echo Spot 2024 Review: The Perfect Bedside Companion?
  9. iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 Launch Timeline Tipped
  10. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside Three New PartyBox Speakers
#Latest Stories
  1. Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India
  2. PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
  3. Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report
  4. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025
  5. Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement
  6. Internet-Connected Devices Can Now Have a Label that Rates Their Security
  7. Nvidia Unveils Project Digits Personal AI Supercomputer With GB10 Chipset, Can Run Large AI Models at CES 2025
  8. CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled
  9. Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025
  10. Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »