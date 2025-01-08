Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2025 dates have been revealed. The online marketplace will run its special discount sale next week and Amazon Prime members will have early access to the sale. Amazon is assuring up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and up to 65 percent discount on smart TVs and projectors during the yearly sale. Other electronic items, Amazon devices, laptops, fashion products, kitchenware, and more also confirmed to receive price cuts during the sale.

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2025 will begin on January 13 at noon for everyone, and 12 hours prior for Prime users. The end date of the sale has not been announced yet. Amazon has joined hands with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount for credit cards and EMI transitions. Buyers can also avail of ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers, exchange discounts, as well as coupon discounts during the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Mobile Phone Offers Teased

This year's Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will bring up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories from brands including Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo, Realme, and Xiaomi. The e-commerce website is teasing some of the major offers via a dedicated microsite.

Newly launched OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, iQOO 13 5G, iPhone 15, and Samsung Galaxy M35 5G are confirmed to receive price cuts. The Honor 200 5G, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Realme Narzo N61 and Redmi Note 14 5G will be available at discounted rates. The deal prices are yet to be revealed.

The upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale promises up to 65 percent off on smart TVs, home appliances and projectors. Electronics and accessories like earphones, smartwatches, mouse will start at Rs. 199. Amazon's Alexa and Fire TV products will start at Rs. 2,599 in the upcoming sale.

Amazon will sell fashion products starting at Rs. 199 and daily need items will have a starting price tag of Rs. 149. Further, there will be up to 50 percent discount for travel bookings made through Amazon Pay. Amazon will disclose more details about the new big sale in the coming days.

