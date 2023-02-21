Technology News
Oppo's new generation of Assisted Reality smart glasses, the Oppo Air Glass 2, will be shown off at MWC 2023.

By Associated Press | Updated: 21 February 2023 15:07 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N2 Flip ships with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 4,300mAh battery

  • Oppo will also introduce OHealth H1 family health monitor concept device
  • UEFA Champions League Ambassador Michael Owen and Luis Garcia are invited
  • MWC 2023 will take place from February 27 to March 2, 2023

Oppo today announced its participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. Exhibiting under the theme of "Inspire to Believe", Oppo will showcase a selection of flagship devices including the Oppo Find N2 Flip, new connectivity products, and IoT technology, as well as its latest R&D breakthroughs in chip technology, smart health, AR, and fast charging. Oppo will also share details of its progress toward global sustainability goals and future plans to continue this momentum.

Oppo will showcase its extensive exploration of smart living at MWC, with products spanning smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart learning, and smart health. Products such as the flagship foldable smartphone, Oppo Find N2 Flip, and the new generation of Assisted Reality smart glasses, Oppo Air Glass 2, will be available to experience, while Oppo's second self-developed chip MariSilicon Y, and the OHealth H1 family health monitor concept device can also be explored further.

The smartphone was launched globally in February 2023, and in China in December 2022. It ships with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Oppo Find N2 Flip features including a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate display. It comes with a dual rear camera setup led by a Hasselblad-branded 50-megapixel sensor. The phone gets a 4,300mAh battery, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage as standard. 

Other innovations related to fast charging and a range of telecommunications and connectivity technologies will also highlight the breadth of Oppo's expertise and belief in the potential of smart technology to improve people's daily lives.

As an official partner of the UEFA Champions League, Oppo will also invite UEFA Champions League Ambassador, Michael Owen and Luis Garcia, to Oppo's booth at MWC as part of its plan to spark inspirational moments with UEFA.

The Oppo booth can be found in Hall 3, section 3M10, at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona from February 27 to March 2, 2023. 

 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Oppo, MWC 2023, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Air Glass 2
