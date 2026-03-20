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Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Appearance on SIRIM Certification Database Signals Imminent Launch

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is reportedly associated with the model number CPH2841.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2026 12:35 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Appearance on SIRIM Certification Database Signals Imminent Launch

Oppo Find X9 Ultra will succeed the Oppo Find X8 Ultra (above)

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s spotted on SIRIM certification website
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to go official in April in China
  • The Ultra model could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
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Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s launch seems imminent as they have reportedly been spotted on the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) certification website. The listing doesn't offer many details about the upcoming smartphones, but it reveals their model numbers. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is speculated to come with a 7,050mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is likely to carry a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit, comprising two 200-megapixel sensors. The Oppo Find X9s is expected to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Listed on SIRIM 

Tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) spotted the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s on the SIRIM website. As per a screenshot of the listing shared by the user on X, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is associated with model number CPH2841 and Find X9s bears model number CPH2873. The certification indicates that they have been approved for sale in Malaysia.

The appearance of the SIRIM database indicates that Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s will be released in the Asian market soon. However, Oppo has yet to confirm the exact launch date.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9s Specifications (Expected)

Recent leaks claimed that Oppo Find X9 Ultra will go official in April in China. It is tipped to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is likely to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC under the hood, alongside up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset could arrive with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It is likely to carry a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. It is expected to boast a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The global variant of Oppo Find X9s is said to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It could come with MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, 12GB of RAM and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to have a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is rumoured to offer a 7,025mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9s, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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