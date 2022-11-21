Technology News
Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Users Report Issues With Auto Rotate, Tap to Wake Not Working, Other Display Bugs

Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 users are complaining that they are required to tap on the little box on the lower right of the display watch videos in landscape mode.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 21 November 2022 18:36 IST
Google recently resolved an issue with the Pixel 6 series fingerprint scanner.

Highlights
  • Pixel 7 series was launched in India in October
  • Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 owners have complained of bugs via Reddit
  • Google's Pixel lineup is expected to get an update on December 5

Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 users have reported multiple bugs affecting important display features on Google's smartphones. Users have taken to Reddit to share details about issues they have faced on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. The new bugs detected on Google's handsets from the past two years are allegedly hampering features like auto-rotation on YouTube and the tap to wake feature, which are said to have stopped working on these phones. 

Owners of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 smartphones took to Reddit to complain that the auto-rotation doesn't work while using YouTube, requiring them to tap on the little box on the lower right corner of the display to manually watch the video in full screen mode.

A Reddit post by user r/BennyBoy218 claims that they had to activate auto-rotation manually on his Pixel 7 Pro while watching a video on YouTube. Some users on the thread stated that they are using the 'swipe up' gesture on YouTube videos in portrait mode, to enter landscape mode.

One of the users wrote that the auto rotate doesn't work when YouTube is minimised, adding that it only works when a video is in full screen mode.

It is worth noting that this bug does not appear to be limited to Pixel users. A Reddit user commented on the post, claiming that he has been experiencing the same issue on his Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Meanwhile, PhoneArena reports that Pixel users have also been affected by a bug that affects the tap-to-wake feature. A Reddit user claims that the feature only works "85-90 percent of [the] time" but that it doesn't work or register often enough that it's noticeable.

It was previously reported that the Pixel 6 and 6a could be unlocked even with an unregistered fingerprint, an issue that Google patched in a later update.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Google
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Featured video of the day
Samsung AX46: The Best Air Purifier in the Market?

