Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 users have reported multiple bugs affecting important display features on Google's smartphones. Users have taken to Reddit to share details about issues they have faced on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. The new bugs detected on Google's handsets from the past two years are allegedly hampering features like auto-rotation on YouTube and the tap to wake feature, which are said to have stopped working on these phones.

Owners of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 smartphones took to Reddit to complain that the auto-rotation doesn't work while using YouTube, requiring them to tap on the little box on the lower right corner of the display to manually watch the video in full screen mode.

A Reddit post by user r/BennyBoy218 claims that they had to activate auto-rotation manually on his Pixel 7 Pro while watching a video on YouTube. Some users on the thread stated that they are using the 'swipe up' gesture on YouTube videos in portrait mode, to enter landscape mode.

One of the users wrote that the auto rotate doesn't work when YouTube is minimised, adding that it only works when a video is in full screen mode.

It is worth noting that this bug does not appear to be limited to Pixel users. A Reddit user commented on the post, claiming that he has been experiencing the same issue on his Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Meanwhile, PhoneArena reports that Pixel users have also been affected by a bug that affects the tap-to-wake feature. A Reddit user claims that the feature only works "85-90 percent of [the] time" but that it doesn't work or register often enough that it's noticeable.

It was previously reported that the Pixel 6 and 6a could be unlocked even with an unregistered fingerprint, an issue that Google patched in a later update.

