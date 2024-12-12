Google has updated its unknown tracker alerts safety feature for Android smartphones with additional capabilities that allow a user to identify the location of a hidden tracker and disable it. The company will let users "pause" location updates from their smartphone for a while, protecting their privacy when an unknown tracker is detected. Meanwhile, users will be able to find a hidden tag that is compatible with the company's Find My Device network, using a feature available on Android smartphones.

Google Lets Users Prevent Unknown Tags From Accessing Their Location

The company announced the rollout of a new feature called Temporarily Pause Location, explaining that it will allow users to temporarily pause location updates in order to protect their privacy from an unwanted Bluetooth tracker. Doing so will prevent the smartphone from updating its location on the Find My Device network, for up to 24 hours.

Google says that users can take action against an unknown Bluetooth tracker after it is detected, after locating it. This can include disabling the tracker (typically by removing the battery, which will stop it from functioning) or simply discarding it. This is a useful feature that can help users stay safe from Bluetooth-enabled tags that can be used for stalking or monitoring.

In order to detect an unknown tracker near them, Google says that users can access the Find Nearby feature on their Android smartphone. This feature has been introduced in order to guide users towards a hidden tag, once their handset has detected it.

While these feature appear to be rolling out to users, can already perform a manual scan for trackers near them that are separated from their owner. This option is available via the Unknown tracker alerts section via Settings > Safety & Emergency > Unknown tracker alerts on most phones, and Google says that it does not save the results of manual scans performed by users.