Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition were launched in India and global markets on Tuesday. The new GT series smartphones come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and carry 7,000mAh battery units with 120W charging support. The Realme GT 7 has a triple rear camera setup, while the Realme GT 7T gets a dual rear camera unit. The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is a special edition smartphone launched in association with Aston Martin's F1 Team.

Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Price in India

The Realme GT 7 is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs. 46,999. It is launched in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue colour options.

Realme GT 7T is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is priced at 37,999 and Rs. 41,999 for the 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage models, respectively. It is released in IceSense Black, IceSense Blue and Racing Yellow colours.

By applying bank offers, customers can purchase the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T with a starting price tag of Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. Pre-booking for the lineup has commenced, and the smartphones will go on sale starting May 30, 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Realme's online store.

Finally, the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option with a price tag of Rs. 49,999. It is available in Aston Martin Racing Green shade. Sale of this model will begin on June 13.

Realme GT 7 Specifications

The Dual SIM (nano+eSIM) Realme GT 7 runs on Android 15 based Realme UI 6.0 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display with 6,000 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone runs on an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset with up to 12GB RAM and a maximum 512GB storage.

Realme GT 7 is the first smartphone in India to ship with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor. It is said to provide a stable 120fps frame rate for PUBG and BGMI.

At the rear, the Realme GT 7 boasts a triple camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 1.56-inch camera with OIS support, a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel OV08D10 ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera. The rear camera unit supports 4K slow motion video recording at 120fps, while the front camera supports 4K video recording at 60fps.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 7 include Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band GPS, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7. It has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The new handset provides several AI-based features such as AI Glare Removal, AI Landscape+, and AI Translator among others.

Realme has packed a massive 7,000mAh battery in the GT 7 with 120W wired fast charging support. This handset is claimed to deliver up to 63.43 hours of standby time and up to 20.66 hours of YouTube playback time on a single charge. The fast charging feature is advertised to fill the battery from 1 percent to 100 percent in 40 minutes. It offers a Smart Bypass charging method that supplies power directly to the motherboard. This method is claimed to minimise battery wear during high-temperature and gaming situations. The smartphone measures 162.42x76.13x8.30mm and weighs 206 grams.

Realme GT 7T Specifications

Realme GT 7T has the same SIM, software, selfie camera, battery and charging speed as the Realme GT 7. It sports a 6.80-inch (1,280X2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max chipset with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It has a 7,700mm sq single-unit vapour chamber for thermal management.

Realme GT 7T in Racing Yellow

Photo Credit: Realme

For optics, the Realme GT 7T has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 1.56-inch main sensor and an 8-megapixel OV08D10 ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth 6, dual-band GPS, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Realme GT 7T houses a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging support. It measures around 162.42×75.97×8.88mm and weighs around 205 grams.

Realme is promising four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T. They are claimed to have the world's first graphene-based IceSense design for improved thermal performance.

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Specifications

Realme also unveiled a special GT 7 Dream Edition alongside the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T. The company co-designed this handset with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. It boasts Aston Martin's signature green colour and has the silver wing logo at the back, with 'Formula One Team' inscribed in silver.

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition comes with a special box that includes an F1 racecar SIM card pin and a Silver Wing phone case resembling the Aston Martin F1 racecars. It offers custom wallpapers, icons and themes, setting it apart from the standard variant. The phone retains the specifications of the Realme GT 7, but packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.