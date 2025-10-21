Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro are slated to launch in China today. and the company has shaered new posters and videos on Weibo showcasing the design, colour options, and key specifications of the Realme GT 8 model. It is confirmed to sport a 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT 8 will pack a 7,000mAh battery. The handset will run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the Pro model will feature Qualcomm's latest flagship chip. It will be available in three colour options.

Realme GT 8 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Realme GT 8 is confirmed to launch in Green, Navi, and White colours (translated from Chinese). It seems to sport the same circular camera module seen on the Realme GT 8 Pro, maintaining a unified look across the series. The teaser images hint that the standard GT 8 might also support interchangeable camera modules, the feature which is already confirmed for the Realme GT 8 Pro model.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which was launched in 2024, will power the Realme GT 8. It will sport a 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has a dedicated R1 graphics chip for gaming. The handset also packs a 7,000mAh battery.

The Realme GT 8 will feature the same Ricoh GR-tuned imaging system that will debut on the Realme GT 8 Pro. It is teased to come with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with support for 3.5x optical zoom.

The company has also confirmed that the Realme GT 8 will have IP69+IP68+IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will pack an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset will be made using both glass and metal.

The launch of the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro will take place in China on Tuesday (that's today). The Pro model is already confirmed to come with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, R1 graphics chip and a BOE display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

