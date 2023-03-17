Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A34 5G, and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy A14 4G on the other hand is backed by an unspecified octa-core chip with 6GB of RAM, likely to be the MediaTek Helio G80. The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G handsets are also powered by unnamed octa-core chipsets. The South Korean tech giant has now confirmed the upcoming launch of the Galaxy A24, which was previously spotted on several certification websites.

A press statement by Samsung Turkey confirms that after the successful launch of the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A34 5G, and Galaxy A54 5G the next member of the A-series, the Galaxy A24, will be available in the Turkish market in the coming months.

Although Samsung did not reveal any other details about the upcoming device, a Turkish publication, Gadgety, suggested a few specifications and posted a few leaked renders of the purported handset in a report. According to the report, the Galaxy A24 will likely have a similar design as the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones, with a flat display and back panel. The smartphone is expected to come in black, silver, lemon-green, and red-burgundy colours.

The Galaxy A24 could reportedly be priced around $285 (roughly Rs. 23,500), but no availability or pricing details have been officially confirmed yet.

The phone will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a brightness of 1,000 nits, the report added. A Snapdragon 680 chipset and 4GB of RAM are expected to back the Galaxy A24. The phone could also have an internal storage of 128GB, expandable via microSD by up to 1TB, and the device will reportedly house a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

For optics, the Galaxy A24 smartphone is said to include a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture along with a triple rear camera unit consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

