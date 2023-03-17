Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; New Specifications, Renders Leak Online

Samsung Galaxy A24 will launch first in the Turkish market

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2023 11:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; New Specifications, Renders Leak Online

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A14 (pictured) launched earlier this year

Highlights
  • Samsung recently introduced the A series of smartphones
  • The lineup contains Galaxy A14, Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G
  • Galaxy A24 is expected to launch ‘in the coming months’

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A34 5G, and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy A14 4G on the other hand is backed by an unspecified octa-core chip with 6GB of RAM, likely to be the MediaTek Helio G80. The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G handsets are also powered by unnamed octa-core chipsets. The South Korean tech giant has now confirmed the upcoming launch of the Galaxy A24, which was previously spotted on several certification websites.

A press statement by Samsung Turkey confirms that after the successful launch of the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A34 5G, and Galaxy A54 5G the next member of the A-series, the Galaxy A24, will be available in the Turkish market in the coming months.

Although Samsung did not reveal any other details about the upcoming device, a Turkish publication, Gadgety, suggested a few specifications and posted a few leaked renders of the purported handset in a report. According to the report, the Galaxy A24 will likely have a similar design as the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones, with a flat display and back panel. The smartphone is expected to come in black, silver, lemon-green, and red-burgundy colours.

The Galaxy A24 could reportedly be priced around $285 (roughly Rs. 23,500), but no availability or pricing details have been officially confirmed yet.

The phone will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a brightness of 1,000 nits, the report added. A Snapdragon 680 chipset and 4GB of RAM are expected to back the Galaxy A24. The phone could also have an internal storage of 128GB, expandable via microSD by up to 1TB, and the device will reportedly house a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

For optics, the Galaxy A24 smartphone is said to include a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture along with a triple rear camera unit consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A24, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok Issued Orders by FTC to Provide Information on Misleading Advertisements

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; New Specifications, Renders Leak Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21
  2. Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Leaked
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications Tipped; Here's When It Could Arrive
  5. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform: All Details
  6. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  7. Pixel 8 Leaked Renders Hint at Smaller Display With Rounded Corners
  8. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Launched in India at This Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G With 6,000mAh Battery to Debut in India on This Date
  10. Xiaomi 13 Pro Review: All About the Experience
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Blaze 2 With Unisoc 7616 SoC, Glass Back Design Tipped to Debut in India in April
  2. Far Cry 5 Gets 60fps Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X as Ubisoft Announces Free Weekend Access
  3. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G India Launch Set for March 24 via Flipkart; Geekbench Listing Suggests Exynos 1330 SoC
  4. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21
  5. PhonePe Raises Further $200 Million From Walmart at $12 Billion Valuation, Plans to Build New Businesses
  6. ‘Taking Zero-Risk Approach in India’: Giottus CEO on Keeping Crypto Biz Legally Safe
  7. Bitcoin Exceeds $25,700, Investors Warned to Tread Cautiously After Crypto Bank Shutdowns
  8. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  9. Apple Working on Natural Language Generation Features for Siri on Apple TV: Report
  10. Steam Spring Sale 2023 Best Deals: God of War, FIFA 23, Cyberpunk 2077, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.