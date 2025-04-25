Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Reportedly Set to Launch in May; Pricing Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly arrive in the US a few days after it is launched in South Korea and China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 11:34 IST
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly go on sale first in China and Korea on May 23

Highlights
  • Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S25 Edge next month
  • Samsung gave us a few peeks at the Galaxy S25 Edge in January
  • It is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was first teased during the company's first Galaxy Unpacked event in January, and the upcoming Galaxy S25 series phone then made a brief appearance at MWC 2025. The flagship was previously expected to land in markets on April 15, but a new report from Korea suggests that the Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S25 Edge will take place in the third week of May. The phone will initially be available in South Korea and China, according to the report. However, Samsung has yet to confirm the device's launch date officially.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Launch and Sale Dates Leak

As per a report by FNN News (in Korean), Samsung will host a Galaxy Unpacked launch event on May 13 to release the Galaxy S25 Edge. Detailed specifications, colour options and price details of the phone will be revealed during the event. It is said to be available for pre-order from May 14 to May 20.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly go on sale first in China and Korea on May 23. Other markets, including the US, are expected to get the device a week later on May 30. It appears that Samsung may have accelerated the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge. 

With Apple rumoured to unveil the iPhone 17 Air with a thin build in September, Samsung seems to be aiming for a competitive edge in the 'thinness race' by releasing its new devices ahead of the Cupertino company.

Further, the report states that Galaxy S25 Edge will be priced at KRW 1.5 million (roughly Rs. 87,000) for the 256GB storage model and KRW 1.63 million (roughly Rs. 97,000) for the 512GB storage variant. The price point suggests that it will sit between the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications (Expected)

As mentioned, the Galaxy S25 Edge was first teased at the launch of the Galaxy S25 series in January and has since been showcased at MWC 2025. Previous leaks indicated an April 15 launch date for the phone.

Samsung is likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset on the Galaxy S25 Edge. It could feature 12GB RAM and a 6.6-inch display. It is rumoured to measure 5.84mm in thickness. Its dual rear camera unit is expected to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary shooter. 

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly have a 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging support. It is likely to be available in Titanium IcyBlue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver colourways, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
