Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in January, as the company's flagship smartphone for 2025. It features a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, along with 50-megapixel and 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. Its successor, the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, is expected to debut in January 2026 and a tipster has leaked some details about the handset's rear camera module and its thickness.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe shared some specifications of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The leaker claims that the South Korean tech giant's next flagship smartphone will sport a thicker rear camera module that is 4.5mm thick. This suggests it will be considerably thicker than the one on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is 2.4mm thick.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a "large-aperture primary and telephoto lens" located on the rear panel, which could be the reason behind the rumoured phone's significantly thicker camera module, according to the tipster.

Samsung could fit an even larger telephoto sensor on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to the tipster, who claims that it is still expected to debut with a 1/2.52-inch 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The leaker also claims that the phone would weigh 217g, which means it could be slightly lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which weighs 218g.

This information comes days after the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra renders leaked online. The images suggest that the phone will arrive with two design changes. It might feature a raised camera module on the back, with three camera lenses housed inside a pill-shaped island.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched on January 22, with a quad rear camera setup. It features a 200-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS.