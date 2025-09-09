Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Feature Thicker Rear Camera Module Comprising 50 Megapixel Telephoto Camera

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Feature Thicker Rear Camera Module Comprising 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in early 2026, and it could be slightly lighter than the company's current flagship model.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 19:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Feature Thicker Rear Camera Module Comprising 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could succeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S26 Ultra could be Samsung’s next flagship
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra renders recently surfaced online
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in January, as the company's flagship smartphone for 2025. It features a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, along with 50-megapixel and 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. Its successor, the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, is expected to debut in January 2026 and a tipster has leaked some details about the handset's rear camera module and its thickness.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe shared some specifications of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The leaker claims that the South Korean tech giant's next flagship smartphone will sport a thicker rear camera module that is 4.5mm thick. This suggests it will be considerably thicker than the one on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is 2.4mm thick.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a "large-aperture primary and telephoto lens" located on the rear panel, which could be the reason behind the rumoured phone's significantly thicker camera module, according to the tipster.

Samsung could fit an even larger telephoto sensor on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to the tipster, who claims that it is still expected to debut with a 1/2.52-inch 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The leaker also claims that the phone would weigh 217g, which means it could be slightly lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which weighs 218g.

This information comes days after the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra renders leaked online. The images suggest that the phone will arrive with two design changes. It might feature a raised camera module on the back, with three camera lenses housed inside a pill-shaped island.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched on January 22, with a quad rear camera setup. It features a 200-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 camera, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Global Premium Smartphone Sales Hit Record High in H1 2025 as Google Re-Enters Top Five: Counterpoint
Hollow Knight: Silksong Has Reportedly Crossed 5 Million Players in 3 Days

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Feature Thicker Rear Camera Module Comprising 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount via Amazon
  2. Apple Event 2025 LIVE: iPhone 17 Series, AirPods Pro 3 and More Expected
  3. Xiaomi Confirms Authorised Retailers Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 9 to Get This Huge Price Cut
  5. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Details Tipped; Might Feature 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Will Sport a Thicker Camera Module, Tipster Says
  7. OnePlus 15 Camera Details Leaked Again, Could Feature This Telephoto Camera
  8. Hollow Knight: Silksong Has Reportedly Crossed 5 Million Players in 3 Days
  9. Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. Vivo X300 Pro Display Size Revealed; Design Partially Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark Slim Full Specifications Revealed; Features MediaTek Helio G200 SoC, 5.93mm Thick Build
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Feature Thicker Rear Camera Module Comprising 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  3. Hollow Knight: Silksong Has Reportedly Crossed 5 Million Players in 3 Days
  4. Apple Powerbeats Fit Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; May Offer Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life
  5. Global Premium Smartphone Sales Hit Record High in H1 2025 as Google Re-Enters Top Five: Counterpoint
  6. Materialists OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal-Starrer Online
  7. Universe’s First Stars May Have Been Smaller Than Astronomers Once Believed
  8. Madharaasi OTT Release Details: Know All About This Sivakarthikeyan-Starrer Film
  9. Microscopic Tooth Scratches Unlock Secrets of Sauropod Dinosaurs
  10. SpaceX Expands Starlink Network, Celebrates 500th Rocket Recovery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »