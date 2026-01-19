The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to be launched in India and the global markets in February. While the company has yet to confirm the upcoming flagship lineup, a recent leak has shed light on the colourways of the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Images of alleged SIM trays of the Galaxy S26 Ultra have been leaked by a tipster, which reveal four colourways of the handset, including blue and violet shades.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colourways Leak

Tipster Ice Universe shared images of the alleged SIM trays of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in an X post. The images reveal four colourways of the purported handset — black, white, blue, and purple. In a separate post, tipster @AhmedQwaider888 claimed that violet will be the hero colour of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

However, these may not be all of the shades that Samsung's next-generation flagship will be available in. The South Korean tech conglomerate usually reserves some colourways as online-exclusive.

For context, the current flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra is sold in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver colour options. Apart from this, customers can also pick up the phones from the company's website in exclusive Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold colourways.

The same tipster previously claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would also be available in an orange colour. Images of the alleged shade suggest it will be very similar to the Cosmic Orange colour variant of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, this shade does not appear to be part of the latest leak.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a similar flat rear panel with curved edges. While it will still feature a quad-curved rear camera system, leaked images hint towards a slightly changed layout. It is expected to have vertically-aligned lenses, housed within a raised camera island, akin to last year's Galaxy S25 Edge. For comparison, the existing Galaxy S25 Ultra has individually placed camera lenses on the back.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series, notably, is expected to comprise three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. All three models are believed to enter mass production in early 2026, and could launch in February, instead of the usual January timeline. Consequently, the flagship Galaxy S-series may go on sale in March.