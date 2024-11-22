Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy S25+ has been listed on the BIS website with model number SM-S936B.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 November 2024 18:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be launched in the first half of 2025

Highlights
  • Lineup is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • BIS listing dated November 22 suggests their imminent arrival in India
  • A recent leak indicated the January 22 date for the Galaxy Unpacked event
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be launched in India and global markets in January. As rumours about the company's next flagships smartphones continue surface online, the Galaxy S25 lineup has also been spotted on certification websites. The Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra have purportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. These handsets are expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and offer support for Galaxy AI features. 

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra have appeared on the BIS website. The Galaxy S25+ is reportedly listed with model number SM-S936B, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed under SM-S938B. These model numbers are familiar from recent Geekbench listings.

The BIS listing was published on Friday, and it hints at the upcoming launch of the handsets in the Indian market. However, it does not include any specifications of the purported Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Series Specifications (Leaked)

Samsung has already revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be launched in the first half of 2025. A recent leak pointed to a January 22 date for the Galaxy Unpacked event. It is expected to take place in San Francisco. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, The company could also unveil the long-rumoured Galaxy S25 Slim at the event. 

The lineup is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and it will offer support for Galaxy AI features. The Ultra model is rumoured to feature a Titanium frame and could come with a higher price tag than the preceding Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra are said to be available in seven colourways and the Galaxy S25+ in eight colour options. They are said to be available in three online exclusive shades. More details about the lineup could surface on the Web in the coming weeks.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
