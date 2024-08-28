Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Show Flat Sides, Rounder Design Than Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Show Flat Sides, Rounder Design Than Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to feature slimmer bezels.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 August 2024 13:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Show Flat Sides, Rounder Design Than Galaxy S24 Ultra

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has boxy design

Highlights
  • Galaxy S25 series is believed to be announced in early 2025
  • Samsung used boxy design for its S series Ultra phones since 2022
  • Renders show the phone with narrow bezels and a hole punch display design
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to go official early next year but numerous rumours about the redesign of the flagship are currently buzzing around the Web. The Galaxy S25 Ultra was first leaked in CAD-based renders all the way back in March, and now we have a new set of renders revealing its side profile. The latest pictures show the Galaxy S25 Ultra with rounded corners and flat sides. Like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the upcoming handset seems to have a selfie camera cutout at the top of the display.

Tipster Ice Universe posted alleged renders of the unannounced Galaxy S25 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). The renders show the phone with narrow bezels and a hole punch display design. It appears to have flat sides resembling the recently released Meizu smartphones. The images show the handset with a more rounded design than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The rounded corners are likely to aid the comfortability when holding the device.

The same tipster earlier claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would bring a more rounded design. Nevertheless, this would be a considerable design change for Samsung. The South Korean brand has used a boxy design for its S series Ultra phones since the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What We Heard So Far

The Galaxy S25 Ultra was recently spotted on Samsung's OTA servers alongside the vanilla Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models. They are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. They could ship with several AI-based features. The trio will likely be announced in early 2025.

As per early rumours, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is said to carry an upgraded quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors. It is tipped to include a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Instagram Developing New Feature Which Enables Real-Time Sharing of Currently Playing Spotify Tracks
HMD Barbie Phone With 2.8-Inch Main Display, Flip Design Launched: Price, Features

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Show Flat Sides, Rounder Design Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Reportedly Confirmed by Google
  2. Infinix Hot 50 5G Design, Colourways, Key Features Teased
  3. Apple AirPods Pro 3 Tipped to Launch 'Soon' With Better ANC
  4. Poco Pad 5G Review: Deja Vu
  5. OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging and Camera Details Leaked Again
  6. Pioneer Dashcams Debut in India With 4K Video and AI Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Hint at Design Tweaks
  8. Airtel to Shut Down Wynk Music App, Absorb All Employees
  9. Google Pixel 9 Series Users Report Problems With Wireless Charging
  10. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. COVID-19 Virus’ Link That Potentially Increases Brain Infection Risk Found, Claims Study
  2. Last Woolly Mammoths Extinction Mystery: New Genetic Insights Revealed
  3. Discover LUCA: The 4.2 Billion-Year-Old Ancestor of All Life on Earth
  4. Nasdaq Seeks US SEC Approval for Bitcoin Index Options
  5. Google Meet ‘Take notes for me’ AI Feature is Rolling Out to Workspace Users
  6. HMD Barbie Phone With 2.8-Inch Main Display, Flip Design Launched: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Show Flat Sides, Rounder Design Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  8. Airtel to Shut Down Wynk Music App, Absorb All Employees
  9. Instagram Developing New Feature Which Enables Real-Time Sharing of Currently Playing Spotify Tracks
  10. Google Pixel 9 Series Users Report Issues With Wireless Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »