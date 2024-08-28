Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to go official early next year but numerous rumours about the redesign of the flagship are currently buzzing around the Web. The Galaxy S25 Ultra was first leaked in CAD-based renders all the way back in March, and now we have a new set of renders revealing its side profile. The latest pictures show the Galaxy S25 Ultra with rounded corners and flat sides. Like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the upcoming handset seems to have a selfie camera cutout at the top of the display.

Tipster Ice Universe posted alleged renders of the unannounced Galaxy S25 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). The renders show the phone with narrow bezels and a hole punch display design. It appears to have flat sides resembling the recently released Meizu smartphones. The images show the handset with a more rounded design than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The rounded corners are likely to aid the comfortability when holding the device.

A Glimpse into the Future: Galaxy s25 Ultra



What do you think of this design? pic.twitter.com/1W9lJ4df9a — Ryan (@TekAvenue) August 26, 2024

The same tipster earlier claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would bring a more rounded design. Nevertheless, this would be a considerable design change for Samsung. The South Korean brand has used a boxy design for its S series Ultra phones since the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What We Heard So Far

The Galaxy S25 Ultra was recently spotted on Samsung's OTA servers alongside the vanilla Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models. They are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. They could ship with several AI-based features. The trio will likely be announced in early 2025.

As per early rumours, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is said to carry an upgraded quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors. It is tipped to include a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.