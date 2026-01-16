Technology News
Hypothetical ‘Dark Stars’ Could Rewrite Early Cosmic History, Research Suggests

Researchers suggest that the collapse of these stars could seed supermassive black holes and influence the unusual appearance of early galaxies.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2026 19:41 IST
Hypothetical 'Dark Stars' Could Rewrite Early Cosmic History, Research Suggests

Photo Credit: NASA

Hypothetical dark stars could solve three mysteries revealed by JWST (representative image)

Highlights
  • Dark stars may solve three mysteries of the early universe
  • Could explain supermassive black holes and blue monsters
  • Little red dots might be collapsed dark star remnants
Scientists are looking into a theoretical kind of star called the “dark star” that may explain three of the most surprising cosmic mysteries observed in the early universe. This includes the surprisingly large number of supermassive black holes, intensely dense and luminous “blue monster” galaxies, and tiny “little red dots” seen by the James Webb Space Telescope. Unlike ordinary stars, dark stars would be fuelled by dark matter annihilation rather than nuclear processes and would thus be extremely bright as well as capable of forming before ordinary stars.

Researchers suggest that the collapse of these stars could seed supermassive black holes and influence the unusual appearance of early galaxies.

Dark Stars: A Potential Solution to JWST's Cosmic Dawn Mysteries

According to a report based on research by Cosmin Ilie of Colgate University, dark stars may solve multiple JWST cosmic dawn puzzles at once. The team's paper, published in Astrophysics and Cosmology at High Z (December 2025), notes that blue monsters might actually be luminous dark stars misidentified as entire galaxies, while little red dots could be remnants of collapsed dark stars whose surrounding material blocks ultraviolet and X-ray light.

If they existed, dark stars would enable supermassive black holes to form more quickly than calculated by typical models. That collapse could account for why some of the earliest cosmic things seem oddly compact and dim in certain wavelengths. Although highly speculative at present, a few observational features are in line with the predictions of dark stars.

Dark Stars: A Promising Key to Unraveling Early Universe Mysteries

Scientists suggest that dark stars present one solution to many mysteries of the early universe, making them an intriguing area for future research. The scientists caution that additional observations are required in order to prove their existence.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Science, Space, Study
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
