Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Moves Starship to Launch Pad for Final Version 2 Test Flight

SpaceX rolls Starship to the pad for Flight 11, marking the final Version 2 test.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 September 2025 20:00 IST
SpaceX Moves Starship to Launch Pad for Final Version 2 Test Flight

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX moves next Starship spacecraft to launch pad for testing

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • SpaceX rolls out Starship upper stage to launch pad at Starbase, Texas
  • Preparations underway for Flight 11, the last Starship Version 2 missio
  • Version 3 prototypes expected soon with design upgrades and improvement
Advertisement

SpaceX has now transported its latest Starship upper stage to the launch pad at Starbase, South Texas, in preparation for the spacecraft's eleventh test flight. Pictured in images published September 17, 2025, the shining stainless-steel structure, almost 171 feet, or about 52 meters tall, ambles slowly through the night toward the pad where the massive “chopstick” arms of its commanding launch tower will be lining up to lovingly clasp onto that rocket. The milestone is one in a long series of tests, engine firings, and pressurisation runs meant to make sure Starship, along with its booster, Super Heavy, are ready to fly.

What Just Happened

According to Space, the Starship upper stage has been transported to the launch pad for testing, including wet-dress rehearsals and engine tests in preparation for flight. It will be supported by “chopstick” tower arms of the launch infrastructure during tests on the ground.

Flight 11 & What's Next

Flight 11 has not yet been scheduled for a firm launch date. It came after Flight 10 (which took off on August 26, 2025) passed with flying colours. SpaceX will retire Starship Version 2 after Flight 11 and begin testing out Version 3, a slightly taller model to integrate lessons learned from former versions.

The next version, Version 3, looks to continue successes and learnings from Version 2. If all goes well, there should be early prototypes of this iteration in testing soon. In the case of Version 2, its Last Mission is at once a capstone and a way station.

In other words, the recent appearance of Starship is an early sign that SpaceX may be getting closer to its next major test flight. And with all systems go, the spaceflight community's eyes will be glued.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: spacex, Starship, space, mission
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) and More Go on Sale in India: See Price
Amazon Sale 2025: iPad 11, OnePlus Pad 3, Xiaomi Pad 7, More Listed With Discounts

Related Stories

SpaceX Moves Starship to Launch Pad for Final Version 2 Test Flight
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best 5G Smartphones You Can't Miss
  2. SpaceX Moves Starship to Launch Pad for Final Version 2 Test Flight
#Latest Stories
  1. Study Links Microbial Colonization to Ancient Meteorite Crater: What You Need to Know
  2. SpaceX Moves Starship to Launch Pad for Final Version 2 Test Flight
  3. NASA Confirms Discovery of 6,000 Exoplanets Beyond Our Solar System
  4. Satellite Observations Record Arctic Sea Ice at Lowest Level of the Year
  5. SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9, Booster Lands Safely
  6. Study Suggests Primordial Black Hole Burst as Source of Detected High-Energy Neutrino
  7. Aramm 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Nayanthara Starrer Tamil Drama
  8. Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Psychological Thriller Online?
  9. Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Fahadh Faasil Starrer Online?
  10. F1: The Movie to Arrive on Blu-ray Soon, Studio Confirms Release Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »