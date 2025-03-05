Technology News
SpaceX Delays Starship Flight 8 Launch After Technical Glitches

Starship Flight 8 was set for launch on March 3, but technical issues forced SpaceX to postpone the test flight.

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX moved Starship Flight 8 to the pad on March 2, 2025, for a March 3 launch.

  • SpaceX postponed Starship Flight 8 due to technical issues
  • A new launch date is yet to be announced by SpaceX
  • The test aimed at booster recovery and satellite deployment
The scheduled test flight of SpaceX's Starship Flight 8, which was expected to take off from the company's Starbase facility in Texas on March 3, has been postponed due to last-minute technical issues. The launch was planned within a window starting at 6:30 p.m. ET with a mission to test various aspects of the rocket's performance, including booster recovery and satellite deployment. SpaceX has not yet announced a new launch date, but updates are expected soon. The flight was set to be the eighth major test for Starship, which is designed to be the most powerful rocket ever built.

Starship's Mission and Test Objectives

As per reports, the flight plan, Starship was expected to launch atop its Super Heavy booster, which was intended to return to the launch pad and be caught by the "chopstick" arms of the tower. The upper stage of the rocket was set to release four mock versions of SpaceX's Starlink satellites on a suborbital trajectory before splashing down in the Indian Ocean approximately 66 minutes after liftoff. A similar test conducted on January 16 with Flight 7 saw the successful recovery of the booster, but the upper stage failed due to a propellant leak, leading to an explosion before it could complete its mission.

NASA's Interest and Future Developments

NASA has selected Starship as the lunar lander for the Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon in the coming years. The vehicle is also being developed for deep-space missions, including potential crewed journeys to Mars. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has indicated that future iterations of Starship may be even larger than the current model, which stands at 123 metres. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to grant approval for up to 25 Starship launches in 2025, marking a significant step toward the rocket's operational use.

