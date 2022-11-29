Technology News
loading

Facebook Fined EUR 265 Million by Irish Data Privacy Regulator After Investigation Into Data Scraping

Facebook was also ordered by the Irish data privacy regulator to make a range of corrective measures to prevent data scraping.

By Reuters |  Updated: 29 November 2022 11:50 IST
Facebook Fined EUR 265 Million by Irish Data Privacy Regulator After Investigation Into Data Scraping

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta said it had cooperated fully with the investigation

Highlights
  • An investigation started last year resulted in the penalty on Facebook
  • Personal data scraped from Facebook, was made available online
  • Facebook says it worked with regulators to prevent scraping of data

Ireland's data privacy regulator imposed an EUR 265 million (roughly Rs. 2,250 crore) fine on social media giant Facebook on Monday, bringing the total it has fined parent group Meta to almost EUR 1 billion (roughly Rs. 2,250 crore). The penalty resulted from an investigation, started last year, into the discovery of a collated set of personal data that had been scraped from Facebook between May 2018 and September 2019, and made available online. Facebook was also ordered to make a range of corrective measures.

Meta said it had cooperated fully with the investigation by Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) and made changes to its systems during the time in question, including removing the ability to scrape its features in this way using phone numbers.

Monday's fine is the fourth the DPC has levied against one of Meta's companies. It is Meta's lead privacy regulator within the European Union, and has 13 more inquiries into the social media group outstanding.

In September the watchdog hit its Instagram subsidiary with a record fine of EUR 405 million (roughly Rs. 3,435 crore), which Meta plans to appeal. Meta added in its statement on Monday that it was reviewing the decision related to the latest fine.

The DPC regulates Apple, Google, Twitter, Tiktok and other technology giants due to the location of their EU headquarters in Ireland. It currently has 40 inquiries open into such firms, including the 13 involving Meta.

The regulator has the power to impose fines of up to 4 percent of a company's global revenue under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation's (GDPR) "One Stop Shop" regime introduced in 2018.

The DPC said mitigating factors in Monday's decision - which had been approved by all other relevant EU regulators - included the actions Facebook had taken.

"We'll keep going until the behaviour does change," Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) Helen Dixon told Irish national broadcaster RTE on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Privacy, Data Scraping
Tecno Phantom X2 Design, Specifications Tipped, May Get 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
Netflix December 2022 Releases: Qala, Glass Onion, Emily in Paris Season 3, and More
Featured video of the day
iPad (10th Gen): Upgrade or Disappointment?

Related Stories

Facebook Fined EUR 265 Million by Irish Data Privacy Regulator After Investigation Into Data Scraping
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  2. Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter from App Store
  3. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
  4. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Global Variant May Feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  6. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  7. Tecno Phantom X2 Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of December 7 Launch
  8. Oceanic+ Dive Computer App for Apple Watch Ultra Arrives on the App Store
  9. WhatsApp Contact Cards Sharing Rolling Out on Windows Beta App: Report
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Launch in Q1 2023: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y02 With 6.51-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. TRAI Working on Technology to Detect Pesky Calls, Messages; Joint Action Plan on Financial Fraud
  3. Facebook Fined EUR 265 Million by Irish Data Privacy Regulator After Investigation Into Data Scraping
  4. Tecno Phantom X2 Design, Specifications Tipped, May Get 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Global Variant Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  6. The Settlers New Allies Release Date: Ubisoft’s Much-Delayed Medieval City-Builder Out February 17, 2023 on PC
  7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Press Render Leaked, Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  8. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi, Server Remains Down for Sixth Day
  9. Apple Watch Ultra's Oceanic+ Dive Computer App Now Available on the App Store
  10. BTC Sees Small Gains, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Emerge Among Profit-Making Altcoins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.