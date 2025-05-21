Technology News
Amazon Working on Large Foldable Device Similar to Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate: Ming-Chi Kuo

Amazon's purported foldable tablet is tipped to arrive before Apple launches a similar device.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2025 20:02 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei's recently launched MateBook Fold Ultimate is a foldable laptop

  • Amazon could be working on its own foldable tablet
  • Huawei recently launched the MateBook Fold Ultimate in China
  • The foldable device from Amazon could arrive by 2027
Amazon is working on a foldable tablet that could compete with a similar device said to be in development at Apple, according to details shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The information was comes a day after the launch of the Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate, a new device that sports a large 18-inch screen that can be folded in half to form a 13-inch laptop. According to recent reports, Apple is also developing a large foldable tablet, which could arrive in the coming years.

Amazon Reportedly Discussed Key Suppliers for Large Foldable Device

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo states that Huawei might not be Apple's only competitor, when the latter launches its own large sized foldable in the future. Citing his research, the analyst claims that Amazon is working on a similar product that could launch within the next couple of years, before Apple's rumoured product makes it debut.

According to Kuo, Amazon's large screen foldable is projected to enter mass production towards the end of 2026, or in 2027. This prediction depends on whether Amazon makes progress on its development as expected — the analyst says that it has not yet kicked off.

If these claims are accurate, then Amazon could launch a new foldable tablet before Apple's rumoured foldable iPad enters mass production. The iPhone maker is expected to begin mass production of its large-size foldable device by the end of 2027, or in 2028.

Responding to Kuo's post, Counterpoint Research Vice President Ross Young said he has been aware of a "foldable Amazon tablet for some time", adding that the e-commerce giant has discussed such a product with key suppliers.

Kuo's post comes a day after Huawei launched the MateBook Fold Ultimate in China. The company's latest foldable sports a large 18-inch display that folds into the shape of a 13-inch laptop. When expanded, it can be used as a wide display, but it can also display a virtual keyboard when folded to 90 degrees.

Huawei's foldable laptop runs on the company's own HarmonyOS PC instead of Windows 11. There's no word on what Amazon's purported foldable tablet will arrive with. The company has previously released tablets that feature its in-house Fire OS. According to a recent report, Amazon has been developing a new Linux-based Vega TV OS to replace its in-house Fire OS on its smart TVs and streaming devices.

Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 2472x1648 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 32GB
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.16 kg
Further reading: Amazon, Foldable Tablets, Apple, Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate, Foldable
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
