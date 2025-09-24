Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on Air Purifiers From Philips, Qubo, Agaro and More

Shoppers can take advantage of an additional 10 percent instant discount with SBI debit and credit cards as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 18:19 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on Air Purifiers From Philips, Qubo, Agaro and More

Photo Credit: Philips

Amazon Sale 2025: Philips AC1711 air purifier can be purchased at Rs. 10,999

Highlights
  • The sale kicked off with early access for Prime members on September 22
  • It became widely available to all consumers the following day
  • Buyers can lower their costs further using exchange deals and coupons
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently underway in India, featuring compelling offers across a diverse range of products. Buyers can snag discounts on personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, as well as major home appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and smart TVs. Notable highlights include deals on air purifiers, which are seeing growing demand, particularly among urban consumers looking to combat worsening air quality. The event kicked off with exclusive early access for Prime members on September 22, before becoming available to all customers the following day.

Shoppers can take advantage of an extra 10 percent instant discount with SBI debit and credit cards, adding even more value to the ongoing offers. Additionally, buyers can lower their costs further using EMI options, exchange deals, and coupons, providing multiple opportunities to save during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Previously, we highlighted offers on smartphones, tablets, TWS earphones, and home appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs, along with top deals on standard laptops, gaming laptops and 2-in-1 laptops. In this roundup, however, we turn our attention to the best air purifiers available during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Best Air Purifier Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Coway AirMega Storm Rs. 59,900 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Winix Premium 5300-2 Rs. 23,990 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q600 Rs. 24,990 Rs. 13,950 Buy Now
Coway Airmega 150 Rs. 34,900 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
Philips AC1711 Rs. 14,995 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Agaro Imperial Air Purifier Rs. 34,999 Rs. 9,995 Buy Now
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500 Rs. 22,990 Rs. 9,990 Buy Now
Cuckoo Respure Air Purifer Rs. 34,990 Rs. 9,889 Buy Now
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 Rs. 12,990 Rs. 6,490 Buy Now
Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier Rs. 10,900 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
