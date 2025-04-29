Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut sometime later this year, it has reportedly been spotted on a certification site that hints towards Samsung bringing back its popular Galaxy Watch 'Classic' model. The South Korean tech giant skipped this variant last year when it launched the Galaxy Watch 7 in multiple sizes, along with a new Galaxy Watch model. However, the purported Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could yet see the light of day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Launch

First spotted by XpertPick, the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, bearing the model number SM-L505U, has received the Bluetooth SIG certification. While the listing does not reveal any other details, it corroborates previous rumours that Samsung could bring back the ‘Classic' model as part of its flagship smartwatch lineup this year.

Although there are no differences in terms of features between the standard and the Classic Galaxy Watch models, the latter has been a popular choice amongst consumers. This is largely due to the inclusion of a rotating physical dial, which gives it a more traditional watch aesthetic while still offering smartwatch functionality.

Notably, the Galaxy Watch 7 series was launched in July last year and it skipped the Classic or Pro editions. Instead, Samsung introduced the standard Galaxy Watch 7 model in multiple sizes, alongside a new Galaxy Watch Ultra, with the latter arrived as a competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Notably, this is not the first mention of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic we've seen. Previously, the purported smartwatch bearing the same model number was discovered on the GSMA database. Shortly after, it was reported to have received a battery certification by the SafetyKorea website. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (SM-L505U) was listed with the battery model number EB-BL505ABY.

More details are expected to surface as the launch nears. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, along with the standard model, is speculated to debut sometime later this year, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.