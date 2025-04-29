Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Reportedly Bringing Back Its ‘Classic’ Watch Model With Galaxy Watch 8 Series

The watch is said to feature a rotating dial, which could give it a more traditional watch aesthetic.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 April 2025 09:51 IST
Samsung Reportedly Bringing Back Its ‘Classic’ Watch Model With Galaxy Watch 8 Series

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was the last 'Classic' smartwatch model from Samsung

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 reportedly receives Bluetooth SIG certification
  • The smartwatch was listed with the model number SM-L505U
  • It is said to be launched alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut sometime later this year, it has reportedly been spotted on a certification site that hints towards Samsung bringing back its popular Galaxy Watch 'Classic' model. The South Korean tech giant skipped this variant last year when it launched the Galaxy Watch 7 in multiple sizes, along with a new Galaxy Watch model. However, the purported Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could yet see the light of day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Launch

First spotted by XpertPick, the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, bearing the model number SM-L505U, has received the Bluetooth SIG certification. While the listing does not reveal any other details, it corroborates previous rumours that Samsung could bring back the ‘Classic' model as part of its flagship smartwatch lineup this year.

Although there are no differences in terms of features between the standard and the Classic Galaxy Watch models, the latter has been a popular choice amongst consumers. This is largely due to the inclusion of a rotating physical dial, which gives it a more traditional watch aesthetic while still offering smartwatch functionality.

Notably, the Galaxy Watch 7 series was launched in July last year and it skipped the Classic or Pro editions. Instead, Samsung introduced the standard Galaxy Watch 7 model in multiple sizes, alongside a new Galaxy Watch Ultra, with the latter arrived as a competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Notably, this is not the first mention of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic we've seen. Previously, the purported smartwatch bearing the same model number was discovered on the GSMA database. Shortly after, it was reported to have received a battery certification by the SafetyKorea website. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (SM-L505U) was listed with the battery model number EB-BL505ABY.

More details are expected to surface as the launch nears. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, along with the standard model, is speculated to debut sometime later this year, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright display
  • Dynamic watch faces
  • Rugged design
  • Several strap options
  • One UI works flawlessly
  • Reliable health tracking features
  • Bad
  • Goodbye rotating bezel
  • Shaky GPS
  • ECG and BP features locked to Samsung devices
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung, Galaxy Watch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Great Summer Sale Starts May 1: Here Are the Top Smartphone Deals
Carl Pei on How Nothing and CMF Are Betting Big on India’s Youth, Beyond AI Hype, and Bold Smartphone Market Strategy

Related Stories

Samsung Reportedly Bringing Back Its ‘Classic’ Watch Model With Galaxy Watch 8 Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Carl Pei on How Nothing and CMF Are Betting Big on India's Youth
  2. HMD, Lava to Launch Direct-to-Mobile Phones in India With These Features
  3. OnePlus 13s Confirmed to Debut in India With This Chipset
  4. Top Deals on Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale 2025
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, iQOO Z10 Turbo Debut With Sony LYT-600 Main Cameras
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Availability Timeline, Features Leaked
  7. iQOO Z10x Review: A Big Battery Budget Smartphone
  8. Samsung Might Bring Back Its 'Classic' Model With Galaxy Watch 8 Series
  9. CMF Phone 2 Pro With Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC Launched in India: See Price
  10. Why Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Might Be Assembled in China
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Tipped to Offer Improved Ray Tracing and AI Performance; Specifications Leak
  2. Mastercard Partners OKX, Nuvei to Launch Payment Ecosystem for Stablecoins
  3. Apple Vision Air Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Thinner and Lighter Than the Apple Vision Pro
  4. WhatsApp Begins Testing Sticker Reactions for Messages and Media
  5. Apple Reportedly Moves Robotics Team Out of AI Division Ahead of Anticipated Restructuring
  6. Google to Host Dedicated 'Android Show' Ahead of I/O 2025 Developer Conference Next Month
  7. NASA Observes Rare Uranus Occultation, Unveiling New Atmospheric and Ring Details
  8. Dan Da Dan Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Criminal Code Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Brazilian Crime Series Online?
  10. Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone, Foldable iPhone Will Be Manufactured in China: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »